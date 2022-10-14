ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

The Loft Cinema holding 12th Loft Film Fest Oct. 12 - 20

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPHIg_0iZJgvI000

The Loft Cinema, celebrating its 50th anniversary , is holding its 12th Loft Film Festival through Thursday, Oct. 20.

The film festival lineup features an "eclectic and diverse" lineup of films from around the world.

According to organizers, the Loft Film Fest "aims not only to expand the audience for cinema that challenges, inspires and entertains, but also to honor those artists whose talent and passion bring that cinema to life."

The Loft is selling badges for the full festival program. Individual tickets are also available for each screening, which can be purchased online or in-person at the Loft, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd .

As part of Loft Film Fest, the Loft is holding a free outdoor screening of The Wizard of Oz Friday, Oct. 14 at Himmel Park. The movie begins at 7 p.m.

Find badges, passes, membership info and the full festival program at the Loft Cinema website .

Loft Film Fest kicked off Wednesday night, Oct. 12 with a screening of Quantum Cowboys, a 2022 film by director Geoff Marslett. Marslett co-wrote the film with Tucson-based musician Howe Gelb, giving the festival's premiere screening a strong local connection.

Jeff Yanz, programming director for the Loft Cinema, was there to introduce the film, which he described as a "trippy sci-fi animated western."

"I love films that are difficult to categorize and that's this one," said Yanz.

Indeed, Marslett describes the film as part quantum physics, with its focus on time travel and alternate realities, but he also emphasized that the film depicts memory as a function of art.

Marslett also said that it was important in a film with heavy ties to the western genre to have a strong indigenous representation.

Yanz holds a post-screening Q & A with Marslett, Gelb and three of the 'Quantum Cowboys' cast members, Kiowa Gordon, Lily Gladstone and John way who discussed the unique filming conditions and animation techniques used in the film.

Howe Gelb, who co-wrote and scored Quantum Cowboys, performs songs from the film.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Concert Review: Shame at Hotel Congress

A photo of Hotel Congress, the venue where Shame played songs from their album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A crowd of tattooed millennials, Generation Zers and a sparse handful of boomers surrounded the stage at Hotel Congress on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to listen to the sounds of the Viagra Boys and their openers, Shame and Kills Birds. While the headlining act was the band Viagra Boys, one of their openers, Shame, a post-punk band from South London, held their own in front of a crowd waiting for a spectacle: one that Shame full-heartedly delivered.
TUCSON, AZ
thearizona100.com

Celebrate Black businesses at Soul food Wednesdays

Tucson’s “Soul Food Wednesdays” series showcases incredible eats from Black-owned merchants, eateries and food trucks on the last Wednesday of the month. Presented by Blax Friday, a community organization that spotlights Black businesses in Arizona, this multicultural celebration brings together 26 local small businesses . The October...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Tucson

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. So which place in Tucson has the best pasta?. Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated pasta places...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson Women’s March paints the streets blue for awareness in upcoming election

Tucson Women's March painted Broadway blue as they took part in nationwide protests for reproductive health. On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., citizens of the surrounding Tucson area gathered along Broadway Street blue for reproductive rights. Events were held in Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix, sponsored by Women’s March, Ultraviolet and...
TUCSON, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, the second largest city in Arizona and the county seat of Pima County, is well-known for many beautiful things. Before its incorporation as a city in 1877, this striking city was established in 1775 when Hugo O’Connor authorized the building of the Presidio of San Agustín del Tucson, a Spanish colonial fort.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Campbell Avenue Developers, LLC recently acquired the retail building located at 2749 N Campbell Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. The property was purchased for $950,000. Larsen Baker plans to redevelop the site into a standalone restaurant building with pick-up lane for Original ChopShop’s first Tucson location....
TUCSON, AZ
kenneturner.com

Alone At The Resort Pool

Posted October 15, 2022 by kenneturner in Existential Moment, Information, Photography, Poetry, Tucson Arizona. Tagged with Del Sol, Haiku, Photography, Resort Pool, Tucson Arizona. « Windswept Hill. Autumn Crocuses ». Leave a Reply. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Lease Report October 10-14, 2022

OFFICE – 715 N PARK AVE. TUCSON 85719, Central. The University of Arizona leased 5,242 square feet of office space at 715 N. Park Ave., from Campus Christian Center Corporation. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. RETAIL -...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy