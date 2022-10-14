The Loft Cinema holding 12th Loft Film Fest Oct. 12 - 20

The Loft Cinema, celebrating its 50th anniversary , is holding its 12th Loft Film Festival through Thursday, Oct. 20.

The film festival lineup features an "eclectic and diverse" lineup of films from around the world.

According to organizers, the Loft Film Fest "aims not only to expand the audience for cinema that challenges, inspires and entertains, but also to honor those artists whose talent and passion bring that cinema to life."

The Loft is selling badges for the full festival program. Individual tickets are also available for each screening, which can be purchased online or in-person at the Loft, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd .

As part of Loft Film Fest, the Loft is holding a free outdoor screening of The Wizard of Oz Friday, Oct. 14 at Himmel Park. The movie begins at 7 p.m.

Find badges, passes, membership info and the full festival program at the Loft Cinema website .

Loft Film Fest kicked off Wednesday night, Oct. 12 with a screening of Quantum Cowboys, a 2022 film by director Geoff Marslett. Marslett co-wrote the film with Tucson-based musician Howe Gelb, giving the festival's premiere screening a strong local connection.

Jeff Yanz, programming director for the Loft Cinema, was there to introduce the film, which he described as a "trippy sci-fi animated western."

"I love films that are difficult to categorize and that's this one," said Yanz.

Indeed, Marslett describes the film as part quantum physics, with its focus on time travel and alternate realities, but he also emphasized that the film depicts memory as a function of art.

Marslett also said that it was important in a film with heavy ties to the western genre to have a strong indigenous representation.

Yanz holds a post-screening Q & A with Marslett, Gelb and three of the 'Quantum Cowboys' cast members, Kiowa Gordon, Lily Gladstone and John way who discussed the unique filming conditions and animation techniques used in the film.

Howe Gelb, who co-wrote and scored Quantum Cowboys, performs songs from the film.

