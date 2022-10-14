Here's What John Legend Had to Say About Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Exit

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's shocking decision to exit The Voice.

Earlier this week, on Oct. 12, the country legend announced that he is leaving the reality series. Shelton is the only original coach who has appeared on all seasons since the show's inception in 2011.

Not only that, but he's had the most wins with eight victories under his belt. NBC also said that he has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

Legend addressed Shelton's departure in an interview with ET, calling the 46-year-old star the "heart" and "soul" of the singing competition.

However, Legend understood Shelton's desire to exit, noting, "Well, you know, he's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever."

"We're gonna miss him though. He's been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him," he added.

Shelton's original announcement was very heartfelt. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he said at the time.

The upcoming 23rd season will be Shelton's final one. The current coaches—Legend, Camila Cabello, and Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani—will all be departing after this season.

Joining Shelton for his final run will be Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and returning coach Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.