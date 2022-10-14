Wizarding World Mourns: Daniel Radcliffe, Matthew Lewis and More Remember Robbie Coltrane

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Robbie Coltrane, perhaps best known and loved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, has died at the age of 72.

Though the news is still fresh, tributes from his friends and fans alike are already pouring in across the Twitterverse.

Actor James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the beloved series, was the first of Coltrane's castmates to speak out. Phelps shared a sweet memory of his first day on the set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone—his first set ever—in which Coltrane came over and told him, "Enjoy it, you'll be great."

His twin brother, Oliver Phelps, who of course portrayed George, later reminisced on a red carpet moment from his first premiere, when Coltrane told them, "Soak this in lads, its [sic] like a Rolls-Royce for your first car!"

The series' author, JK Rowling, also shared her condolences, calling Coltrane "an incredible talent."

Daniel Radcliffe, who is notoriously absent from social media, shared a statement with BuzzFeed News' David Mack, calling Coltrane one of the funniest people he's ever met and remembering fondly how the experienced actor would keep the kids cheerful on set.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, called Coltrane "a giant, in more ways than one."

The official account for the Wizarding World shared a sweet tribute as well.

Stephen Fry, who knew Coltrane for almost 40 years, wrote that the actor will be "so dreadfully missed."

And of course, fans of the actor's portrayal of Hagrid shared their own sentiments.

Many, many Twitter users shared an emotional interview with Coltrane following the end of the series, sending it viral almost immediately. "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy," he said, calling it "an end of an era."

But what got most people choked up was when he added, "I'll not be here, sadly... but Hagrid will."

Fans also shared their own little messages of love for the late actor.

"It’s not Hogwarts without you Hagrid. RIP Robbie Coltrane, an absolute legend. Thank you for everything. You'll be missed 🖤," wrote another fan, alongside a gif of everyone holding their wands up in his honor.

Others had to give credit where credit is due, calling out other roles of his they loved.

"RIP Robbie Coltrane, loved him as Hagrid but I don’t think he gets enough credit as Valentin in the Brosnan’s Bond films," one wrote.

One thing is clear: the wizarding world grew a little darker today.