Why Climate Protesters Just Threw Tomato Soup at a Van Gogh Painting
“Sunflowers” is one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous series of paintings — and tomato is one of Heinz’s most famous soups. What do these two things have to do with each other, you ask?. Well, a pair of Just Stop Oil protesters recently tossed tomato...
Gen Z climate activists throw soup over priceless van Gogh masterpiece
The 134-year-old painting was protected by a glazed frame which incurred “some minor damage,” according to a statement from the National Gallery.
Why go for Van Gogh? He was so poor he couldn't even afford a tin of soup
Apparently soup is back in the gallery, after its flirt with the art world in the form of Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans. Activists from Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two Heinz tomato soup cans over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery this morning - all in the name of climate activism. An oil painting for an oil crisis? Were they trying to be literal? Let’s hope no one goes for their ears.
Just Stop Oil protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece at National Gallery
Activists have thrown tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.Two women wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square at about 11am on Friday morning (14 October) and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before glueing their hands to the wall.The painting, which has an estimated value of £72.5m and is made from oil on canvas, is protected by a glass cover.One of the activists, Phoebe Plummer, 21, shouted: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice?“Are you...
Just Stop Oil protesters charged with criminal damage to Van Gogh painting
Two tins of tomato soup were thrown over Sunflowers work at London’s National Gallery
