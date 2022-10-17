ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID cases, 14 new deaths

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zv3hh_0iZJgnTQ00

Illinois reported 1,832 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Friday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

SEE ALSO | New research sheds light on an emerging parallel COVID epidemic

The Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and all surrounding counties are all in the green, low-transmission group.

There have been at least 3,784,083 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 35,125 related deaths.

As of Thursday night, 879 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 112 patients were in the ICU, and 39 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 11.7.

Chicago's top doctor warns slow booster uptake could lead to new variant

For more than a month now, we have had access to updated protection against COVID-19. But in Chicago, few people are getting those new shots - and the city's top doctor says that if we don't improve those numbers, we could see a new variant.

While the Omicron-specific booster shot has been available for over a month, doctors say it's an uphill battle convincing their patients to get it.

"We get some patients that are super excited, that say, 'I'm ready let me get it,'" said Dr. Rene Roberts at Oak Street Health. "We have others who say, 'I've already gotten a couple boosters, I'm good,' so we have to work with them more encouraging them."

WATCH: Here's what to know about COVID and the flu this season

Here's what to know about COVID and the flu this season.

With the winter and holidays ahead, White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged Americans to get the new shot now, rather than waiting.

"Here is the most remarkable fact: if you are up to date with your vaccine, and if you get treated with a breakthrough infection, you're risk of dying from COVID is now zero," Jha said.

But, uptake has been slower than expected. In Chicago, just over 15% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the new booster. Breaking it down by race, Latinos are the lowest at 3.9%, followed by Black Chicagoans at 5.5%, white residents at 14.3% and Asians at 8.7%.

SEE ALSO | 2022 flu season projected to be worse than past years, health officials warn

Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the numbers need to improve by three or four times for all races.

"So, if we don't get a lot of people this update vaccine this fall, we really are set up now in a great way for the potential of a new variant," Arwady said.

Dr. Arwady is especially concerned with the Latino & Black populations. If there is a COVID surge this winter, those two groups will be hit the hardest.

Oak Street Health Clinics are in minority neighborhoods. While vaccine hesitancy has been a challenge throughout the pandemic, Dr. Rene Roberts said convincing her patients to get the bivalent vaccine is all about building trust.

"From what I'm noticing, I'm having to have the conversation, maybe 2-3 times maybe a 4th"

As doctors and the Chicago Dept. of Public Health continue to push the the new vaccine, they are telling people to get the flu shot at the same time. Public health officials are predicting this year to be one of the worst flu seasons in years.

Comments / 22

Turbo Taxer
2d ago

I thought that they were going to stop counting the COVID deaths? No one believes their statistics anymore, we have been lied to so much about COVID that we are all just sick of hearing about it. The only thing worse than COVID is the reality of Biden’s economy. The man is an Alzheimer’s patient who needs a convalescent home.

Reply
9
Guest
2d ago

I have had the booster they are referring to, wear my mask religiously, sanitize my hands and cart when shopping, I've had Covid twice since all of that, when it first came out I got it and was hospitalized, the 2nd 2 times it's been very mild, still got it but nothing like before the vaccines. I have a very low immune system, the government, in my opinion brought this virus here to knockout alot of the population.

Reply
8
Lisa Palcisko
3d ago

I would be much happier if they had tested the new boost on a few people before they okayed it for use. Unfortunately I no longer have faith or trust in the CDC.

Reply(2)
7
Related
WGN News

Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals

CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities

Illinois is no longer requiring masking in all health care facilities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Monday. Pritzker updated an executive order, which will trigger the masking change. The action marks a milestone in the pandemic and is in line with recently released recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them

Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

The CBS 2 Investigators dig into a growing number of cancer cases in a suburban village

UNION, Ill. (CBS) - Fear grows as more people from a northwest suburban village battle cancer - they blame two companies for contaminating land with toxic chemicals and not telling neighboring residents.Brenda Boeldt gets emotional when she thinks about growing up in the Village of Union, located in McHenry County."They picked on our small little town, and think that they were going to get away with it. They should be held accountable for it," said Boeldt. "It's not fair."Memories of playing in the fields around her grammar school, Evergreen Park Academy, are now tainted."It was a meeting ground. We all hung...
UNION, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
107K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy