Meghan Markle revealed that she felt "judgment" and "envy" toward Paris Hilton when she was young because she was always the "smart one" and not the "pretty one." Markle was speaking on the latest episode of her hit podcast Archetypes, whose sixth installment, "Breaking Down the Bimbo," came out Tuesday. To discuss the subject, the Duchess of Sussex invited reality TV star Paris Hilton to share her experiences with the term bimbo.

22 HOURS AGO