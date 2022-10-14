Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
Queen's Sister Called Reaction to Diana's Death 'as Hysterical as She Was'
Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, referred to the public outpouring of grief following the death of Princess Diana as being "as hysterical as she was," and called the mountains of flowers left outside the royal palaces "floral fascism," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of his...
Queen Mother Hoped Harry, William Would Grow Up To Put 'Country First'—Book
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother expressed her wish that Princes Harry and William would "be brought up to put their country first," during an awkward encounter with a journalist at Clarence House in the 1990s, according to a new biography. In an advance copy of historian and author Gareth Russell's...
Meghan Says She Projected 'All of My Judgment and Envy' Onto Paris Hilton
Meghan Markle revealed that she felt "judgment" and "envy" toward Paris Hilton when she was young because she was always the "smart one" and not the "pretty one." Markle was speaking on the latest episode of her hit podcast Archetypes, whose sixth installment, "Breaking Down the Bimbo," came out Tuesday. To discuss the subject, the Duchess of Sussex invited reality TV star Paris Hilton to share her experiences with the term bimbo.
Meghan 'Wanted to Get Back to Something She Knew' With Royal Exit—Courtier
Meghan Markle "realized" that royal life wasn't going to be a "soap opera" and "wanted to get back to something she knew" when she stepped down from her working role within the monarchy and moved to the U.S. with Prince Harry in 2020, a royal courtier said. Lady Anne Glenconner,...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1003M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0