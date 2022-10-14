Read full article on original website
Open for Business: JnM Marketplace
From pet toys to locally made gift items, JnM Marketplace can help you get ready for holiday shopping. Owner and Manager Madison Lukehart shares what you will find. JnM Marketplace is located at 2785 100th Street in Urbandale. To find out more about the store, call 515-971-3327 or visit their website at jnmmarketplace.com.
Treating pain from neuropathy
Founder of Vero Neuropathy Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC, BCN, shares how they treat peripheral neuropathy. A Vero Neuropathy consultation includes a personal consultation, an exam, and a report of findings. As a special offer, mention “Hello Iowa” and get $200 off! The number to call: 515-676-VERO (8376). You can also learn more online at veroneuropathy.com.
Preparing for cold weather
Get ready before the harsh winter weather arrives!. For more information on KBS Roofing and Exteriors, call 515-205-8141 or visit bestroofiniowa.com. KBS Roofing and Exteriors is located at 405 SE Magazine Road, Suite 103 in Ankeny.
Meet this week’s scholar athletes
WHO 13 Football Friday Primetime featured a great matchup between Valley High School and Dowling Catholic High School. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical awarded scholarships to scholar athletes from each school. Meet Spencer George from Valley High School and Cody Heikes from Dowling Catholic High School.
