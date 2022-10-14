Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Texas held serious meeting despite win over Iowa State
Texas took care of business at home against Iowa State on Saturday to win their third straight game, but head coach Steve Sarkisian was not all that pleased with his team’s performance. The No. 22 Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Iowa State, who...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: Another week down, another big outing for true freshman OT Kelvin Banks
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
247Sports
Texas commit Sydir Mitchell already learning from Longhorns DL coach
MONTVALE, N.J. -- Sydir Mitchell spent time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis going over technique when he was on campus in the spring, and the Longhorns commit continues to pick up pointers during conversations with him. Mitchell, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound defensive tackle at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, knows...
Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit
There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
247Sports
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Iowa State Edition
Truth be told, I think if asked, most Texas Longhorns fans (myself included) would have gladly taken a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the preseason. Coming off of three straight to Iowa State (including last year’s 30-7 loss in Ames), getting past the Iowa State hump in the schedule with a victory would have been a delightful change of pace from recent history against a historically putrid flyover country football team.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas is a 3.5-point favorite vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
With a road trip to Stillwater to face the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to DraftKings. Texas is coming off a gritty 24-21 win over Iowa State in Austin on Saturday, while Oklahoma State will try to bounce back from the season’s first defeat, a double-overtime 43-40 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
UIL upholds district committee decision, rules 11 San Marcos HS students ineligible for 3 years
The UIL's State Executive Committee upheld decisions by a district executive committee, who said the athletes transferred into the district for athletic purposes, that the students can't play UIL-sanctioned sports this year, plus two additional years.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
When you think of the best Italian restaurants in America, do you think of Texas? You should, check out these Texas Italian eateries ranked best in the US
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
thedailytexan.com
Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s
Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
kut.org
Austin’s next mayor will serve two years, not the usual four
The first tenure of Austin’s next mayor will be cut in half because of a measure backed by voters in 2021. Proposition D passed last year with more than two-thirds of the vote. The prop, which got on the ballot after a petition effort, moves the city’s mayoral elections to the same year as presidential elections.
University of Texas led team drills into area producing ‘the largest earthquakes on the planet’
Off the coast of Japan, one of the most dangerous fault zones on Earth has become the focal point of a decades-long research project done by the University of Texas and more than a dozen other countries.
Comments / 0