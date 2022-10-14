ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas commit Sydir Mitchell already learning from Longhorns DL coach

MONTVALE, N.J. -- Sydir Mitchell spent time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis going over technique when he was on campus in the spring, and the Longhorns commit continues to pick up pointers during conversations with him. Mitchell, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound defensive tackle at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, knows...
AUSTIN, TX
Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit

There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
AMES, IA
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Iowa State Edition

Truth be told, I think if asked, most Texas Longhorns fans (myself included) would have gladly taken a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the preseason. Coming off of three straight to Iowa State (including last year’s 30-7 loss in Ames), getting past the Iowa State hump in the schedule with a victory would have been a delightful change of pace from recent history against a historically putrid flyover country football team.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll

For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
AUSTIN, TX
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State

There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
No. 20 Texas is a 3.5-point favorite vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

With a road trip to Stillwater to face the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to DraftKings. Texas is coming off a gritty 24-21 win over Iowa State in Austin on Saturday, while Oklahoma State will try to bounce back from the season’s first defeat, a double-overtime 43-40 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
AUSTIN, TX
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s

Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin’s next mayor will serve two years, not the usual four

The first tenure of Austin’s next mayor will be cut in half because of a measure backed by voters in 2021. Proposition D passed last year with more than two-thirds of the vote. The prop, which got on the ballot after a petition effort, moves the city’s mayoral elections to the same year as presidential elections.
