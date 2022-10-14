Prophetstown Mayor Steve Swanson told the Prophetstown City Council during their October 11th meeting the state of Illinois Comptroller’s Office had given the city a “final” deadline of Monday, October 17 to submit their audit for fiscal year 2021, which is now almost ten months overdue. The audit company, Lauterbach and Amen was hired by the city to take over audit duties in March of 2021 after Prophetstown CPA, Gerry Halpin decided to retire. The company has repeatedly told the city they have been working on the audit but have failed to deliver it after indicating several times it was near completion. Swanson scheduled a special meeting of the Council for Friday, October 14 at 7 PM to approve the audit should it be completed, so it could be sent to meet the deadline. (Update- as of Monday, October 17th the audit had still not been finished.) Swanson said he fears fines and other issues once the report is finally completed.

1 DAY AGO