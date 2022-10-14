Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Tampico Youth Halloween Dance
The Tampico Park and Recreation Board is sponsoring a Halloween Youth Dance on Friday, October 28th from 7-9 PM at the Reagan Community Center. The free under 18 event will feature a costume contest and karaoke with refreshments available for purchase. Get your Halloween weekend kicked off dancing to your...
Annual Ham Supper Set for Nov. 2nd
This year’s annual Tampico First United Methodist Church ham supper will take place on Wednesday, November 2nd from 4:30- 7PM in the church basement, at 202 S. Lincoln St., two blocks west of Casey’s General Store. This year’s all-you-can-eat meal will include ham, potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverage....
Tampico Holding Halloween Events
The Tampico Festival Committee has put together several Halloween activities for Village residents of all ages on Sunday, October 30th. The plans include a town wide scavenger hunt, costume contest, a trunk-or-treat event, and kid’s craft activities. Details:. 1:00 pm – Scavenger Hunt- The cost is $20 per team,...
Erie Fire Dept. BBQ Fundraiser Saturday
The Erie Fire Department will be taking care of dinner for you this Saturday, October 22nd starting at 5:00. The menu will feature pulled pork with several sides with a $10 suggested donation. The event is take out only with curbside pickup available on 8th Street.
St. Catherine Blood Drive November 9th
ImpactLife will hold a blood drive at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Prophetstown on Wednesday, November 9th from 2:30 – 6:30PM. The donor bus will be located in the parking lot of the church at 308 E. Third St. Appointments are required.
Fiber Install Begins In Lyndon
Crews have begun the installation process for the fiber internet system coming to Lyndon by Strada Communications. Work began last week. The Rapids City company approached the village last spring about bringing the service to the community with a plan to begin connecting residents in the spring of 2023. The company has completed projects in Rapids City, Port Byron, Cordova and Erie. They also plan on beginning installation in Prophetstown in the fall of 2024.
Prophetstown House For Rent
Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
Prophetstown Still Awaiting Audit
Prophetstown Mayor Steve Swanson told the Prophetstown City Council during their October 11th meeting the state of Illinois Comptroller’s Office had given the city a “final” deadline of Monday, October 17 to submit their audit for fiscal year 2021, which is now almost ten months overdue. The audit company, Lauterbach and Amen was hired by the city to take over audit duties in March of 2021 after Prophetstown CPA, Gerry Halpin decided to retire. The company has repeatedly told the city they have been working on the audit but have failed to deliver it after indicating several times it was near completion. Swanson scheduled a special meeting of the Council for Friday, October 14 at 7 PM to approve the audit should it be completed, so it could be sent to meet the deadline. (Update- as of Monday, October 17th the audit had still not been finished.) Swanson said he fears fines and other issues once the report is finally completed.
JV Panthers Hammered In Monmouth
The JV Football Panthers took a beating on Monday night in Monmouth losing to the Titans 48-0 to drop to 5-3 on the season. EP could get nothing going offensively all night with coach Kyle Foster saying he felt the team had no spark. “We struggled to get anything going at all tonight. It felt like our guys were not ready to play and it showed early and often. It’s something we as coaches need to figure out during this last week of practice and see how we can help them be more prepared come game day.”
