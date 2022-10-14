Read full article on original website
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KSAT 12
New retail shop focuses on empowering women
SAN ANTONIO – “Hello gorgeous” lit up in pink neon is the first sign that the Elysia Collective Company runs on girl power. It’s a business where owner Emily Howell will sell her own T-shirt, sweatshirt, and jewelry designs. It’s also where she leases space to about a dozen other women who peddle everything from stationery to scrunchies.
KTSA
Two robbed trying to complete Facebook Marketplace car sale near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were robbed while trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale near North Star Mall Saturday night. San Antonio police say two people had been in contact with a prospective seller for a car listed on the social media platform. They agreed to...
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
Hotel Review: La Quinta Inn & Suites By Wyndham New Braunfels, TX
We’ve stayed at many hotels and B&Bs in New Braunfels, Texas over the years and our current favorite place to stay is the riverside Courtyard by Marriott. But when I needed to add a single night to our trip, the Courtyard was at capacity and the only available room was going for $400. In fact, every hotel in the area was mondo expensive for a Saturday night in August.
KSAT 12
What day, time is trick-or-treating? Here’s what you need to know about Halloween customs in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – “What day and time is trick-or-treating?”. Those of us who were born and raised in San Antonio may find that a strange question, but it's being asked in many Facebook neighborhood groups. Some KSAT viewers are emailing and sending direct messages over social media asking the same thing.
flicksandfood.com
An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store
An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
Around 100 firefighters respond to large structure fire
SAN ANTONIO — Several businesses suffered damage after a massive fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, initiating a response of around 100 firefighters, officials said. The call for the fire came out just before 3:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Wye Drive. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when crews pulled out of their fire stations to respond, they saw heavy fire and immediately called for backup resources.
franchising.com
stayAPT Suites Opens NEW Apartment-Style Hotel in San Antonio-Lackland, TX
The newest stayAPT Suites location is the US hotel brand’s third Texas location, 12th to open nationally. October 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio-area travelers can enjoy more access to a better way to stay while away from home, thanks to a new apartment-style hotel opening in Lackland from fast-growing U.S. hotel brand, stayAPT Suites. Located at 9923 Ingram Road in San Antonio, TX, stayAPT Suites’ all-suites hotel offers a new standard of comfort for guests seeking any length of stay. The 88-room hotel marks the third Texas location to open from the Matthews, N.C.-headquartered company, which opened a NASA-Clearlake location outside of Houston earlier this year and its first San Antonio location in the city’s Live Oak neighborhood in July.
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed
Truth Pizzeria opened in 2020 amid the COVID shutdown with Sulla Strada Pizza owner and pie master John Winkler at the helm.
KSAT 12
Show us your spooky, creative decorations for Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re feeling gourd about your Halloween decorations, give us pumpkin to talk about!. We want to see your amazingly creative and spooky decorations for this Halloween season. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
valleyventana.org
Construction on Texas 46 begins
Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: State Fair, Eight-Foot Pizza, & 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Hill & Vine, one of...
Man killed attempting to cross busy highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed while attempting to cross a busy highway on the west side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:33 p.m. on Highway 151 at Ingram Road. The driver who hit the victim stopped and waited for police to arrive. Officers said initially...
KSAT 12
Veterans Day at Hemisfair returns for second annual event
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Veterans Day at Hemisfair is gearing up for its second annual event on Nov. 12. The free event will feature entertainment, food, and vendors to celebrate veterans in the community. Festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a 2K, 5K, and 10K Veterans Day...
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
Bexar County could see overnight lows in the 40s tonight
Sweater weather is upon us.
tpr.org
Cold front triggers beneficial rains, brings more seasonal temperatures
It was not much rain, but for residents of South Texas and the Hill Country, Monday morning showers were a welcome sight after months of record heat and dry weather. Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in New Braunfels, said rainfall totals varied across Bexar County between early Monday morning and noon.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
