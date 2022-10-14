ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Hundreds of Indiana high school students participate in Manufacturing Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Indiana high school students are getting a look at careers in manufacturing as part of One Southern Indiana's Manufacturing Week. It's a 3-day initiative to expose students to career opportunities in the manufacturing field. Teenagers from 11 Indiana high schools got to tour Amatrol,...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme team up in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting on Oct. 26, Kentuckiana residents will be able to pick up a McCafe coffee and a Krispy Kreme doughnut — all at McDonald's. McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme donuts in a "small operations test," which includes nine restaurants in Kentuckiana. McDonald's customers will be...
Southern Indiana grandma does handstands all over the world

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When April Nading turned 50, she made a list of things she wanted to accomplish. "When I turned 50, I decided I needed to make a list of things to do," Nading, who lives in southern Indiana, said. "And on a whim, I threw on learning to do a handstand."
WalletHub ranks 10 best colleges in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of the looming college application deadlines for early admissions, WalletHub released its list of best colleges in Kentucky. WalletHub ranked 900 colleges based on 30 key measures and then grouped them into seven categories, including cost, student selectivity and career outcomes. Below is their ranking...
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Kentucky High School Football Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs. 1. Mayfield(3)8-0661. 2. Beechwood(3)7-1652. 3. Owensboro Catholic-5-3503. 4. Metcalfe Co.-8-0414. 5. Lex....
Freeze Watch out for our area Monday night/Tuesday morning

Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area. With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
Freeze Warning Issued for Tuesday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of our area Monday night/Tuesday morning when temperatures will drop toward 32. Many communities outside the Louisville metro area will see temperatures drop into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If this freeze happens, it will be our first freeze of the season. If you have sensitive outdoor plants or pets that live outside, it's time to bring those indoors or cover the outdoor plants to protect them from this freeze.
