ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Vikings

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zGn6_0iZJeh6e00

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Minnesota Vikings for a Week 6 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami had started the year off strong, winning their first three, but they’ve since dropped two in a row to fall behind the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the AFC East. While some of their struggles can be blamed on injuries, the players on the field haven’t exactly lived up to expectations either.

For Minnesota, they’re entering this game having won four of their first five games to kick off their 2022 campaign. With playmakers all over their offense, Kevin O’Connell’s team looks to be a playoff contender when the regular season comes to a close.

Will the Vikings continue their strong start at the top of the NFC North, or will the Dolphins try to claw out of third place?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Vikings matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Vikings

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Vikings

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Vikings

Mike Florio, PFT – Dolphins

Michael David Smith, PFT – Vikings

Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Vikings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College basketball preseason AP Poll puts UNC at No. 1, Arkansas at No. 10

The familiar faces of March 2022 are the same in October 2022 in college basketball. The first Associated Press Poll of the 2022-23 season was released Monday. Few surprises were within, as defending national champion North Carolina was ranked No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky. Arkansas rounded out the Top 10 as the Razorbacks head into coach Eric Musselman’s fourth year. He has led the team to two straight Elite Eight apperances in the NCAA Tournament, though Arkansas has only two rotational players back from last year’s team. Other SEC teams in the Top 25 included Tennessee at No. 11, Auburn...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy