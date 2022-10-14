Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
who13.com
Open for Business: JnM Marketplace
From pet toys to locally made gift items, JnM Marketplace can help you get ready for holiday shopping. Owner and Manager Madison Lukehart shares what you will find. JnM Marketplace is located at 2785 100th Street in Urbandale. To find out more about the store, call 515-971-3327 or visit their website at jnmmarketplace.com.
who13.com
Treating pain from neuropathy
Founder of Vero Neuropathy Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC, BCN, shares how they treat peripheral neuropathy. A Vero Neuropathy consultation includes a personal consultation, an exam, and a report of findings. As a special offer, mention “Hello Iowa” and get $200 off! The number to call: 515-676-VERO (8376). You can also learn more online at veroneuropathy.com.
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Craig Steffen Obituary
Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
theperrynews.com
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary
There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
KCCI.com
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
UPDATE: Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 100 cats in 3 weeks
In the past three weeks, three large-scale operations were conducted that resulted in dozens of rescues. The operations have left Animal rights league with over 100 cats.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
KCCI.com
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows Gov. Reynolds leading with wide margin
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll showsGov. Kim Reynolds with a 17% lead over challenger Deidre DeJear. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed chose DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart has 4%. Reynolds is set to debate DeJear Monday at 7 p.m. on PBS.
KRMS Radio
Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash
Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
Comments / 1