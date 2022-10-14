ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure

MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
MINBURN, IA
who13.com

Open for Business: JnM Marketplace

From pet toys to locally made gift items, JnM Marketplace can help you get ready for holiday shopping. Owner and Manager Madison Lukehart shares what you will find. JnM Marketplace is located at 2785 100th Street in Urbandale. To find out more about the store, call 515-971-3327 or visit their website at jnmmarketplace.com.
URBANDALE, IA
who13.com

Treating pain from neuropathy

Founder of Vero Neuropathy Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC, BCN, shares how they treat peripheral neuropathy. A Vero Neuropathy consultation includes a personal consultation, an exam, and a report of findings. As a special offer, mention “Hello Iowa” and get $200 off! The number to call: 515-676-VERO (8376). You can also learn more online at veroneuropathy.com.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
JOHNSTON, IA
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Craig Steffen Obituary

Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary

There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
MARION COUNTY, IA
KRMS Radio

Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash

Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA

