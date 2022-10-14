Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
Fatal car accident in the Town of Greene
Today, Chenango County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal, one-car, motor vehicle accident on State Highway 206, near the intersection of County Road 2, in the Town of Greene.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Dead After Fatal Crash in Chenango County
A teenager is dead after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Greene. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th on State Highway 206 near the intersection of County Road 2. The sheriff's office says Kaleb M. Lorows,...
wwnytv.com
Ambulance damaged in early morning crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ambulance was struck by an SUV in a crash in Watertown early Tuesday morning. Watertown police say the SUV failed to stop at a red light going from Clinton Street onto Washington Street just after midnight and crashed into the ambulance. The ambulance sustained...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Beekmantown
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. — A 52-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while bicycling through Beekmantown on Sunday afternoon. He's currently being treated at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday around 1 p.m., while biking on the shoulder of State Route...
Car reportedly bursts into flames after a crash with a Centro bus
Syracuse, N.Y. — A car reportedly burst into flames after a crash involving a Centro bus on James Street Monday morning. A bus was traveling at 9:12 a.m. through the intersection of James Street and McBride Street when a silver Nissan Altima went through the light and collided with the bus, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Car crash knocks power out to more than 2,000 people in Lysander area
Update Tuesday: Daniel Sanchez-Estevez, 21, of Syracuse, was driving a 2007 Honda when he lost control of the car and struck a utility pole, according to state police. He was issued a ticket for unsafe speed. He was not injured. Update at 8:20 p.m.: All National Grid customers have power...
Man stabbed reportedly walks into Harrison Street parking garage for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who had been stabbed walked into a parking garage on Harrison Street to ask for help Monday morning, according to dispatches. At 8:02 a.m. a staff member of the parking garage called 911 to report a man with multiple stab wounds walked into the garage, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Two charged with stealing from Cortlandville Walmart
On October 15th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny.
WNYT
One person killed in Amsterdam crash
One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Adirondack High School
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED)– Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Adirondack High School in Boonville Tuesday morning to investigate an incident. The sheriff's office did not released details about the investigation, but said there was no danger to anyone at the school. The investigation was...
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam
Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash.
Cortland man charged with burglary and assault
On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault.
Syracuse man charged with arson after setting shower curtain on fire to get visitors to leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged with arson after police said he set his shower curtain on fire in his apartment to try to get visitors to leave on Friday. At 12:21 a.m. Daniel Hart, 39, wanted the people inside of his apartment at 304 Court St. to leave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
13 WHAM
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
WKTV
Frankfort police search for vandals
Frankfort police are looking for leads after the land on industrial drive was dug up by vehicles over the weekend. Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend. Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend.
Cat dies in Tully house fire; Red Cross helping family
Tully, N.Y. — A Tully family’s cat died in a house fire Monday afternoon, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The fire, at 58 State St., also has displaced the Dix family, officials said. Someone at the home called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 3:52 p.m. to...
nyspnews.com
UPDATED: State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Herkimer County
Troopers have located Shawn in good health. State Police is searching for 19-year-old Shawn M. Jones-Messina, who was last seen at his residence yesterday at two p.m. on Gun Club Road in the town of Little Falls, Herkimer County. Shawn, a "Project Lifesaver" member, had a monitor that he removed...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2