Marcy, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Fatal Crash in Chenango County

A teenager is dead after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Greene. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th on State Highway 206 near the intersection of County Road 2. The sheriff's office says Kaleb M. Lorows,...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ambulance damaged in early morning crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ambulance was struck by an SUV in a crash in Watertown early Tuesday morning. Watertown police say the SUV failed to stop at a red light going from Clinton Street onto Washington Street just after midnight and crashed into the ambulance. The ambulance sustained...
WATERTOWN, NY
mynbc5.com

Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. — A 52-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while bicycling through Beekmantown on Sunday afternoon. He's currently being treated at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday around 1 p.m., while biking on the shoulder of State Route...
BEEKMANTOWN, NY
WNYT

One person killed in Amsterdam crash

One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
AMSTERDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Frankfort police search for vandals

Frankfort police are looking for leads after the land on industrial drive was dug up by vehicles over the weekend. Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend. Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend.
FRANKFORT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

