Broward County, FL

NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after fleeing from Miami-Dade police and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were “conducting reckless maneuvers in the roadway.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning.  Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

