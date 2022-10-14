Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Car thieves caught on camera stealing Mercedes-Benz G Wagon from Palmetto Bay home
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a White Mercedes G Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m.
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
cw34.com
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
Click10.com
Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
Click10.com
Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle
MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
Click10.com
Police: Man follows 10-year-old home from Miami-Dade convenience store, molests him
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge after police said he followed a 10-year-old boy home from a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store and then molested him. According to an arrest form, on Oct. 7, Marquis Crawford saw the boy at the Bawa...
Click10.com
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after fleeing from Miami-Dade police and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were “conducting reckless maneuvers in the roadway.”
Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning. Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Jail Guard makes traffic stop at gunpoint in South Florida, is arrested
A South Florida jail guard has been arrested for attempting to pull over a motorist at gunpoint who cut him off in traffic.
WSVN-TV
Machete-wielding man caught on several cameras knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are concerned about a well-dressed man’s bizarre behavior after he was caught on camera approaching a home with a machete in hand. The guy was even wearing a tie!. Security footage captured the dapper dude, wearing a tucked in dress shirt and tie, walking...
Click10.com
Surveillance video captures 2 thieves stealing goat from Davie farm
DAVIE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the moment a goat was stolen from a farm over the weekend in Davie. The farm owner says this isn’t the first time an animal has been stolen there. This time, it was two individuals who took a loved goat, and now...
NBC Miami
‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed
Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
Click10.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a woman being hospitalized. It happened Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 77th Street and 16th Avenue in Miami-Dade County. According to police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a Shot Spotter alert. After...
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. Edgar Foster is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
