MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning. Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO