The Independent

Anne Hathaway sweetly pauses interview to introduce herself to Issa Rae at Hollywood event

Anne Hathaway kindly paused an interview in order to introduce herself to and praise Issa Rae, while at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday.The 39-year-old actor was asked about her fashion sense during an interview with People on Monday, while on the red carpet at Elle’s event. However, in the midst of her conversation, Hathaway turned around and noticed Rae smiling and looking at her.The Princess Diaries star then put the interview on a brief hold, as she approached the 37-year-old actor and gave her a hug.“I’m so sorry but heaven is calling,” Hathaway said, while walking towards...
The Independent

10 problematic Halloween costumes you shouldn’t wear this year

Halloween, the spookiest time of the year, is almost upon us. Watching scary movies, carving faces into pumpkins, and dressing up in elaborate costumes are just some of Halloween’s most fun traditions. But there’s another tradition that tends to rear its ugly head almost every year, and that’s really bad Halloween costumes. There’s always at least one person (celebrities included) whose Halloween costume is insensitive, problematic, and downright offensive.A quick rule of thumb: cultures are never costumes. Dressing up as someone from a specific culture, especially one that is marginalised, is a form of cultural appropriation and can even...

