Read full article on original website
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County 911 Awarded $4.8 Million Grant
Yancey County Emergency Communications (911) was recently awarded a $4.8 million dollar grant from the North Carolina 911 Board to build a new Communications Center. The grant was applied for this past May. Communications was recently notified they had been awarded the full request of $4,897,636.72. According to the North...
my40.tv
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
WCNC
ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
bpr.org
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
LIHEAP: turning up the heat, but not the cost for some families
With cold weather moving in many will be turning their thermostats up. However, for some in the community heating isn't in the budget. Cold temperatures are not only uncomfortable, but they can also be dangerous. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for households making below certain thresholds.
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing Woes
My father has recently experienced more hospital stays than most adults during his lifetime since having a heart attack and heart transplant in the 1980s. Miracles of modern medicine have kept him alive thus far, though his quality of life has taken a turn - at least as an in-patient. The food has gotten much worse than in the past.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Nu Wray Inn Becomes Haunted Hotel
Come if you dare to The NuWray Haunted Hotel on October 28-31 for this spooky fundraising event at The NuWray Hotel in partnership with Parkway Playhouse. Walk through The NuWray and see it as you’ve never seen it before! The NuWray Hotel is in the process of remodeling – demolition and partial walls give it a super spooky vibe! Paired with Parkway Playhouse’s actors, set designs, and fun lighting, it’s sure to be a frighteningly good time!
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
wpde.com
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
Kingsport Times-News
Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes
ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
my40.tv
Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas
WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
Mount Airy News
The little man on the side of the mountain
Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
wataugaonline.com
Freeze Warning for Watauga County, NC – Tuesday October 18, 2022
NCZ018-VAZ016-171800- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.W.0004.221018T0800Z-221018T1400Z/. Watauga-Carroll- Including the cities of Boone and Galax. …FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY…. WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. WHERE…In North Carolina, Watauga County. In Virginia,. Carroll County. WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…Frost...
Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
wataugaonline.com
First snow flurries of 2022 fall season on Tuesday
The first snow flurries of this year's fall season were observed on Tuesday. Many Watauga County residents noticed them county-wide during the afternoon, as observed on social media. Snow and/or snow flurries are not that uncommon in October for the High Country, but it is typically closer to Halloween when we see the first.
wjhl.com
The animal shelters are full in the region, look at these cuties in our Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Comments / 0