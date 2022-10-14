ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, NC

ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County 911 Awarded $4.8 Million Grant

Yancey County Emergency Communications (911) was recently awarded a $4.8 million dollar grant from the North Carolina 911 Board to build a new Communications Center. The grant was applied for this past May. Communications was recently notified they had been awarded the full request of $4,897,636.72. According to the North...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bpr.org

As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools

School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WJHL

LIHEAP: turning up the heat, but not the cost for some families

With cold weather moving in many will be turning their thermostats up. However, for some in the community heating isn't in the budget. Cold temperatures are not only uncomfortable, but they can also be dangerous. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for households making below certain thresholds.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Nu Wray Inn Becomes Haunted Hotel

Come if you dare to The NuWray Haunted Hotel on October 28-31 for this spooky fundraising event at The NuWray Hotel in partnership with Parkway Playhouse. Walk through The NuWray and see it as you’ve never seen it before! The NuWray Hotel is in the process of remodeling – demolition and partial walls give it a super spooky vibe! Paired with Parkway Playhouse’s actors, set designs, and fun lighting, it’s sure to be a frighteningly good time!
BURNSVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes

ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
my40.tv

Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas

WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

The little man on the side of the mountain

Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Freeze Warning for Watauga County, NC – Tuesday October 18, 2022

NCZ018-VAZ016-171800- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.W.0004.221018T0800Z-221018T1400Z/. Watauga-Carroll- Including the cities of Boone and Galax. …FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY…. WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. WHERE…In North Carolina, Watauga County. In Virginia,. Carroll County. WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…Frost...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

First snow flurries of 2022 fall season on Tuesday

The first snow flurries of this year's fall season were observed on Tuesday. Many Watauga County residents noticed them county-wide during the afternoon, as observed on social media. Snow and/or snow flurries are not that uncommon in October for the High Country, but it is typically closer to Halloween when we see the first.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

