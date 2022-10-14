Read full article on original website
Businesses increasing encryption efforts
Businesses are increasingly adopting encryption strategies, according to a new report by Thales. More than four in ten (41 per cent) of respondents in the report said their organisation has an encryption strategy that is applied ‘consistently’, across the enterprise. What’s also interesting as that for the first...
The biggest cyber-threats hitting firms working remotely during the Covid-19 crisis
As the nation’s businesses hunkered down to work at home, criminal groups not only continued their attacks, but also adapted their tactics to exploit the security gaps that opened up. Over the last few weeks, we saw an increase in attacks targeting a workforce that is now almost entirely...
NHS data stolen from contractor in serious cyberattack
NHS software vendor Advanced has confirmed it suffered a ransomware (opens in new tab) attack that resulted in the theft of sensitive customer data. The company says an unknown threat actor used “legitimate third-party credentials” which gave them the ability to establish a remote desktop (RDP) session to the Staffplan Citrix server.
The top cybersecurity challenges post-lockdown
According to current government guidelines, everyone who cannot do their job from home should now go to work, provided their workplace is open. As people start to trickle back into the workplace over the next few months, we’re going to see the emergence of a very different workplace. More people are going to continue to work remotely, whether full-time or part-time, and businesses are going to have to deal with the impact of the predicted recession.
How ‘hyperscalers’ – such as Google and Microsoft –are using Open Networking to scale in the enterprise
Networks are growing, and growing fast. As enterprises adopt IoT, VPN technologies, virtual machines (VMs), and massively distributed compute and storage, the number of devices—as well as the amount of data being transported over their networks—is rising at an explosive rate. It’s becoming apparent that traditional, manual ways of provisioning simply don’t scale.
Apple may be readying a pair of MacBook Pros with new M2 chips to arrive late 2022
Apple’s new MacBook Pro models which will theoretically debut with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips won’t be out this month, but should arrive before the end of the year, according to the grapevine. This comes from one of the more reliable sources on all matters Apple,...
Three ways the C-suite can protect their organisation against cyberattacks
The chief information security officer (CISO), also known as the chief information officer (CIO), oversees reporting and tackling of the various technical vulnerabilities an organization faces. However, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to loom over our personal and professional lives, forcing us into more quarantines, lockdowns and self-imposed isolations, this role has increasingly become a shared responsibility with all members of an organization including the entire C-suite, explains Richard Massey, VP EMEA North at Arcserve.
How can you ensure data security when everyone goes remote?
Companies around the globe are encouraging their employees to work remotely to deal with the risks that the Covid-19 pandemic poses to everyone. Companies around the globe are encouraging their employees to work remotely to deal with the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic poses to everyone, and in some regions, employees have already been forced to transition to their home offices by local authorities. In this time of sudden and unprecedented change, ensuring operational efficiency means that some organisations may overlook data security.
Top technology you need for working remotely
Many workers around the globe are now working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some people, the transition has been seamless — perhaps they were even working from home part- or full-time already or appreciate not having to endure a lengthy commute into the office every day. Others may have a harder time making the switch. For one, they weren’t technologically equipped to turn their homes into their workspaces.
Getting your managed mobile services strategy right
In a changing world, the only constant seems to be change. As we all continue to adapt our personal and working lives according to Government advice it is difficult to predict exactly what might be around the next corner. No more lockdowns? Working life and traveling users returning? UK economy rebounds as Covid restrictions ease? As organizations come to terms with the shape of their workforces today, whether that might be working from home (WFH), back-to-the-office or some kind of hybrid approach, one thing remains true for businesses of all sizes - it has become much more challenging for IT teams to keep their workforce connected, securely and productively. Another truism that we can attribute to the shifting work landscape is the massive increase in mobile/smart device usage by employees who seek to stay connected as they WFH or on public transport or from a remote location.
HermeticWiper malware victims are now reporting ransomware attacks too
Cybersecurity researchers from Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) have noted companies across Ukraine and Poland being hit by two separate attacks: in one, a disk wiper called HermeticWiper was deployed, while in the other, a ransomware called Prestige. "Despite using similar deployment techniques, the [Prestige] campaign is distinct from recent...
How the increase in work from home will impact corporate cybersecurity
Covid-19 has changed many things. The rise in remote work significantly increased and companies were forced to test a new business model. At first, corporations were somewhat reluctant, but working from home yielded higher productivity. This is the effect of being close at home, with family, and less stress of commuting to and from work.
Modern workplace culture is changing: Four ways it’s impacting your company’s network security
The way employees work in today’s tech-driven office has changed significantly over the last few years. Working from home is becoming increasingly common. Cloud applications – Salesforce, Google Docs, Microsoft Office, etc. – are the gold standard because they allow employees to do their jobs from anywhere. And employees are using their own mobile phones and laptops to access work documents and emails remotely.
Why your business needs a VPN
Creating your own business on the Internet requires mandatory security for personal data and developments. In this case, you need to be able to use various tips to ensure cybersecurity, to train your employees, as well as, among other things, to install a reliable VPN. VPN for business will not...
Phishing works so well that cybercriminals don't need deepfakes
Scammers may never need to use deepfakes at scale because there are other, more efficient methods to trick people into giving away personal information and payment data, according to John Shier, senior security adviser for cybersecurity firm Sophos. Speaking to The Register (opens in new tab), Shier said deepfakes aren’t...
Why VPNs need to be left in 2020
Time and again virtual private networks (VPNs) are shown to be inadequate for today’s security landscape. Earlier this year, it was revealed that government-backed Iranian hackers were exploiting VPN vulnerabilities in an attempt to establish long-lasting backdoors into large corporations. Attacks that were highly reminiscent of activity by other state hackers, demonstrating VPN exploitation is in no way a one-off. To compound VPN security woes, we’re seeing a rise in targeted malware that will cause an increasing number of corporate VPNs to be infiltrated by malicious parties this year. If nation-state attacks and the rise in malware weren’t reason enough to leave VPNs in 2020, many VPN users struggle with network management challenges brought about through the difficulty of keeping track of multiple access rules.
Zoho Voice review
As part of a wider range of Zoho products, Voice is a solid VoIP platform that ticks most of the boxes, but take a look at it more widely and you begin to notice so key lacking features that other providers at this price point offer. Zoho claims to target...
What to expect from SD-WAN in 2020?
In the first year of a new decade, 2020 will see software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) continue to play a vital role in facilitating digital transformation and powering cloud-connected enterprises. Continuing upon present trends, cloud will dominate in the enterprise as enterprises look to lower costs and stay agile, while businesses will continue to embrace Internet of Things (IoT) and facilitate its growth. This will drive the move towards SD-WAN that fully optimises operations, but what else is in store for SD-WAN in 2020? Here are 10 predictions for the SD-WAN market in 2020:
