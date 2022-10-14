Read full article on original website
Call Kurtis: Pharmacy stops filling pain prescriptions
SONORA — Janell Baptiste says that the Sonora Save Mart where she's had her pain meds filled for the last 13 years suddenly quit filling her prescription. And that's when she found herself faced with the prospect of not receiving the medicine that had helped with pain from a motorcycle crash decades ago. "It's always been prescribed by a doctor," she said. But now, Janell says she's getting sick from withdrawals. "It's only been four months but these four months have seemed like years." Save Mart blames some sort of audit, but pain medicine customers like Jennifer Sanchez say that...
TUD Water Discussions Over Coffee
Sonora, CA – One way to kick off this weekend is to grab a warm cup of java and dive into a discussion focused on water with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) staff. The public will get a chance to learn more about the workings of TUD as they are invited to a morning “coffee talk.” General Manager, Don Perkins, and management staff will be on hand to discuss district operations, concerns, water rights, and woes on Friday, October 21st, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Schnoogs Café in the Timberhills Shopping Center at 1045 Mono Way in Sonora. A key topic of discussion may be related to TUD’s desire to purchase PG&E water infrastructures such as Pinecrest Lake, Lyons Reservoir, and the Tuolumne Main Canal. Those discussions were stalled after the electric company wanted to re-evaluate its long-term strategy in June. Just this month, PG&E showed signs it was ready to talk about that possible deal again, as earlier reported here.
Emergency Sewer Repairs Prompt A Road Closure In Sonora
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is making emergency sewer line repairs today. The work is requiring a full closure on East Jackson Street between Hope Lane and East Oakside Drive. The closure started at around 8am and is anticipated to continue until 2:30pm. You will need to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Peterson, Vivian
Vivian Lee (Pease) Peterson, born December 1, 1932 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Graveside Services will be held. A Reception will follow from 1:30-4:30 PM at the Columbia House, 22738 Main St, Columbia. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Hundreds Have Already Voted Locally
Sonora, CA — Interest is fairly high in the November General Election, based on the early numbers. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista told the board of supervisors this morning that 843 ballots have already been cast, noting that the figure is “pretty good” for the early stages.
Glencoe Road Closure Announced
Calaveras, CA– A road closure has been announced by Calaveras County Public Works Department. On October 19th, there will be a complete road closure of Lower Dorray Road at the Highway 26 intersection. Crews will be onsite from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the road will be completely closed to through traffic. Drivers are also instructed to observe all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel.
Lane, Roger
Roger G. Lane, 67, of Jamestown, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/15/2022. Age: 67. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide
Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
Update: Fire In Downtown Sonora
Update at 12:35 p.m.: Firefighters have extinguished a house fire at 24 North Shepherd Street near East Jackson Street that ignited this morning in downtown Sonora. Sonora Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley relayed that the roadway between Elkin and East Bradford streets that was shut down to allow for crews to battle the blaze and then mop up has reopened to traffic. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.
TUD Candidates’ Forum Tonight
Sonora, CA — The first in a series of Clarke Broadcasting radio forums will air this evening ahead of the November 8 General Election. The TUD candidates’ forum will begin at 6pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. There will also be a live stream available by clicking here on myMotherLode.com.
Manley, Richard
Richard W. Manley, 51, or Sonora, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 51. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Vehicle Crashes Down Ravine And Catches On Fire
Moccasin, CA — The CHP reports that major injuries were reported from a crash that occurred last night in the Moccasin area. It happened shortly before 11pm on Highway 49 near Marshes Flat Road. A vehicle went down a ravine and ignited on fire. The blaze was extinguished and emergency responders remained on scene for several hours. The vehicle will be removed from the ravine later this morning when there is sunlight.
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
Police Extend Search for California Serial Killer
Police are expanding their reach in the manhunt for a possible California serial killer. The police chief in Stockton helped pass out flyers yesterday showing a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras. The chief visited homeless camp sites yesterday and spoke to people about safety. Four of the seven victims shot since April of last year were living on the street. Six men have died and one woman survived. Officers are also working with Chicago Police to see if two murders there in 2018 are connected.
Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death
TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn a family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, […]
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
Pickens, Katherine
Katherine E. Pickens, 65, of Twain Harte, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/18/2022. Age: 65. Residence: Twain Harte, CA.
Arrest made in series of Stockton, California, killings
An arrest has been made in a series of killings that occurred in Stockton, California, authorities announced Saturday. Acting on tips, police watched and arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, who was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Saturday in connection with six homicides and one injury shooting, Stockton Police Department Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference.
