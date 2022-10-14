Read full article on original website
Razorback Trio Adds Midseason All-America Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Beaux Limmer, Dwight McGlothern and Drew Sanders were recognized on midseason All-America teams Tuesday. Sanders, who claimed a spot on Sporting News’ All-America team earlier Tuesday, earned three more midseason nods from the Associated Press, CBS Sports and The Athletic (Second Team). Along with Sanders, McGlothern was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Athletic. Limmer received Midseason Second Team All-American status from Pro Football Focus.
Arkansas Hosts A&M For Midweek Match-Up
The Hogs conclude a five-match home streak with a bang in a nationally-televised match against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The SEC contest will be broadcast live on SEC Network from Barnhill Arena, Arkansas’ first match on the network this season. Texas A&M has not...
Drew Sanders, Ricky Stromberg on Sporting News Midseason All-America Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg each earned a spot on Sporting News’ 2022 Midseason All-America college football team, the organization announced Tuesday. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the list. Sanders paces the SEC and ranks...
Razorbacks #10 in Preseason AP Poll
FAYETTEVILLE – For the first time since 1994-95, the Arkansas men’s basketball program will enter the season among the nation’s top 10, coming in at #10 in the 2022-23 AP preseason top 25. Overall, it marks the seventh time the Razorbacks were among the nation’s top 10...
Clark Garners SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Hudson Clark has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following his dominant performance in the Razorbacks’ 52-35 win at BYU. It’s his second career SEC weekly honor. Clark finished the game with a team and career high 11 stops...
Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which marks the first five-passing touchdown effort of his career. Jefferson is the first Arkansas quarterback with 5+ passing touchdowns in a game since Brandon Allen threw a school-record seven touchdowns against Mississippi State in 2015.
Game Time Announcement: Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s game at Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 29, will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. Auburn leads the all-time series against Arkansas, 19-11-1. The Razorbacks are looking for their first win in the series since an illustrious 54-46 (4OT) victory in Fayetteville on Oct. 24, 2015.
No. 7 Soccer Falls at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-1, 5-2-0 SEC) dropped their second conference match of the season, falling at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1. Arkansas ended its five-match shutout streak in the loss. First Half. The Hogs got on the board first via a header from junior forward Ava Tankersley...
Sau Franco/Burdet Fall in Doubles Final at ITA Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet run came to an end as they fall in the doubles final at the ITA Central Regional Championships. Sau Franco/Burdet faced the Oklahoma pair of Jordan Hasson and Mark Mandlik in a best of three-sets. The Razorbacks blanked their opponents in the first set 6-0, but dropped a tight second set 4-6 to force a third-set tiebreak. The Sooners got out to an early lead claiming the first four points, Arkansas came back to take three straight but it wasn’t enough in the 6-10 loss.
Episode 179: Isabel Van Camp
Running is hard. Doing it over long distances at consistent top speeds is one of the most impressive athletic feats. So when you’re an All-American in cross country, indoor and outdoor track like Isabel Van Camp, you’re doing something right. Add in a collegiate record in the women’s 4 x 1500m relay and a national title in the distance medley relay, and Van Camp is living her best life. But after struggling at times early on in her Razorback career, there were doubts. But remembering she was part of something bigger helped Van Camp push through. That team-first attitude has served Van Camp well, and makes all the hard work worth it. Van Camp aspires to greatness on—and off—the track. And her time at Arkansas has served her well in pursuit of her goals.
Isabel Van Camp: Running Full Circle
Running long distances at consistent top speeds is one of the most impressive athletic feats. So when you’re an All-American in cross country, indoor and outdoor track like Isabel Van Camp, you’re doing something right. Add in a collegiate record in the women’s 4 x 1500m relay and a national title in the distance medley relay, and Van Camp is living her best life.
