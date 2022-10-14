Running is hard. Doing it over long distances at consistent top speeds is one of the most impressive athletic feats. So when you’re an All-American in cross country, indoor and outdoor track like Isabel Van Camp, you’re doing something right. Add in a collegiate record in the women’s 4 x 1500m relay and a national title in the distance medley relay, and Van Camp is living her best life. But after struggling at times early on in her Razorback career, there were doubts. But remembering she was part of something bigger helped Van Camp push through. That team-first attitude has served Van Camp well, and makes all the hard work worth it. Van Camp aspires to greatness on—and off—the track. And her time at Arkansas has served her well in pursuit of her goals.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO