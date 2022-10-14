Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
TechRadar
Best photo recovery apps in 2022
Restore business assets and family photos with the best photo recovery apps. Using the best photo recovery apps, you can restore deleted media on your computer, phone, tablet, and other storage devices. We’ve never had more of our lives wrapped up in technology, from online banking and healthcare to social...
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's improved Focus Assist feature in the new update
A tentpole feature of Windows 11 has been its Focus Assist feature, as a way of helping you finish a project without notifications and other apps bothering you. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September however, Microsoft has introduced some improvements to the feature in the form of Focus sessions which, in conjunction with Do Not Disturb, can help you to eliminate distractions further by hiding icons on the Taskbar and making some notifications a bigger priority than others.
Tech CEO calls overemployment trend a 'new form of theft and deception' after firing two engineers secretly working multiple full-time jobs at once
"This isn't some fun new social trend," Canopy CEO Davis Bell wrote in a viral Linkedin post about the incidents.
TechRadar
Apple may be readying a pair of MacBook Pros with new M2 chips to arrive late 2022
Apple’s new MacBook Pro models which will theoretically debut with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips won’t be out this month, but should arrive before the end of the year, according to the grapevine. This comes from one of the more reliable sources on all matters Apple,...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
TechRadar
Adobe's updates to Photoshop on the iPad lays down a promising future
At Adobe's MAX event, it was announced that Photoshop on iPad is finally gaining the ability to remove the background from images in one tap, alongside being able to remove distracting objects from images. The process for removing the background (opens in new tab) will be similar to how it's...
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
TechRadar
What's up with WhatsApp’s cyberstalking problem?
Cyberstalking is the specific use of electronics (usually the internet) to control, track, and spy on another person, group of people or even companies. Whilst it may seem like a relatively recent phenomenon the term can be traced back to the nineties. Cyberstalking is hugely prevalent, with a study in the United States from 2009 showing that one in four stalking victims had also been cyberstalked as well.
TechRadar
JustCall VoIP review
JustCall has everything most businesses will need to create and maintain a slick contact center that’s easy to use, and some pretty nifty messaging tools to help you save time. That said, it is lacking in certain areas, with no video calling platform despite so many competitors offering their own.
TechRadar
Google just revealed another totally new operating system
Google is hoping to expand its stake in the software industry with the launch of KataOS, a new OS for machine learning tools. Described in a company blog post (opens in new tab) as, "a provably secure platform that's optimized for embedded devices that run ML applications", KataOS will run alongside its reference implementation, Sparrow.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
TechRadar
Rejoice! YouTube widgets finally arrive for iOS 16 and iPadOS - and they're glorious
While widgets were introduced in iOS 14 and iPadOS 15, apps such as YouTube have been slow to keep up with implementing these, but a recent update has finally resolved that. Google released an update that enables two widgets - one that allows you to open the search bar on YouTube, and another which lets you go directly to your subscribed channels and more.
TechRadar
Microsoft has announced some serious employee layoffs
Microsoft is set to make some serious job cuts across multiple divisions, reports have claimed.. An anonymous source speaking to Axios (opens in new tab) pegged the figure at around 1,000 jobs, although the company has yet to officially confirm the news just yet. This isn't the first report we've...
TechRadar
Zoho Voice review
As part of a wider range of Zoho products, Voice is a solid VoIP platform that ticks most of the boxes, but take a look at it more widely and you begin to notice so key lacking features that other providers at this price point offer. Zoho claims to target...
TechRadar
New iPad Pros launching 'any day' – and there's a tablet twist in store
Apple is running out of months to get its 2022 iPad Pros launched actually in 2022, but they're said to be arriving "in a matter of days" – and Apple is also said to be working on a new role for all of its iPad tablets. This comes from...
dailyhodl.com
After Accurately Forecasting 2022 Collapse, Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Smart Money Is Buying As Psychological Turning Point Arrives
About a year after accurately predicting the start of a major crash in global markets, billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya says another turning point appears to be underway. In a new edition of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya says smart investors with large amounts of capital are re-entering the markets, and this...
aiexpress.io
Windows 12 – new features, supported PCs, everything we know so far
Home windows 12 is prone to be Microsoft’s observe as much as Home windows 11 – and it might come earlier than you would possibly assume. Rumors counsel that the imaginatively titled OS might arrive in 2024, and the chance that Home windows 12 might observe so quickly after Home windows 11 has delighted a few of us at TechRadar.
