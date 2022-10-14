ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techunwrapped.com

Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12

Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
TechRadar

Best photo recovery apps in 2022

Restore business assets and family photos with the best photo recovery apps. Using the best photo recovery apps, you can restore deleted media on your computer, phone, tablet, and other storage devices. We’ve never had more of our lives wrapped up in technology, from online banking and healthcare to social...
TechRadar

How to use Windows 11's improved Focus Assist feature in the new update

A tentpole feature of Windows 11 has been its Focus Assist feature, as a way of helping you finish a project without notifications and other apps bothering you. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September however, Microsoft has introduced some improvements to the feature in the form of Focus sessions which, in conjunction with Do Not Disturb, can help you to eliminate distractions further by hiding icons on the Taskbar and making some notifications a bigger priority than others.
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
TechRadar

Adobe's updates to Photoshop on the iPad lays down a promising future

At Adobe's MAX event, it was announced that Photoshop on iPad is finally gaining the ability to remove the background from images in one tap, alongside being able to remove distracting objects from images. The process for removing the background (opens in new tab) will be similar to how it's...
TechRadar

What's up with WhatsApp’s cyberstalking problem?

Cyberstalking is the specific use of electronics (usually the internet) to control, track, and spy on another person, group of people or even companies. Whilst it may seem like a relatively recent phenomenon the term can be traced back to the nineties. Cyberstalking is hugely prevalent, with a study in the United States from 2009 showing that one in four stalking victims had also been cyberstalked as well.
TechRadar

JustCall VoIP review

JustCall has everything most businesses will need to create and maintain a slick contact center that’s easy to use, and some pretty nifty messaging tools to help you save time. That said, it is lacking in certain areas, with no video calling platform despite so many competitors offering their own.
TechRadar

Google just revealed another totally new operating system

Google is hoping to expand its stake in the software industry with the launch of KataOS, a new OS for machine learning tools. Described in a company blog post (opens in new tab) as, "a provably secure platform that's optimized for embedded devices that run ML applications", KataOS will run alongside its reference implementation, Sparrow.
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
TechRadar

Rejoice! YouTube widgets finally arrive for iOS 16 and iPadOS - and they're glorious

While widgets were introduced in iOS 14 and iPadOS 15, apps such as YouTube have been slow to keep up with implementing these, but a recent update has finally resolved that. Google released an update that enables two widgets - one that allows you to open the search bar on YouTube, and another which lets you go directly to your subscribed channels and more.
TechRadar

Microsoft has announced some serious employee layoffs

Microsoft is set to make some serious job cuts across multiple divisions, reports have claimed.. An anonymous source speaking to Axios (opens in new tab) pegged the figure at around 1,000 jobs, although the company has yet to officially confirm the news just yet. This isn't the first report we've...
TechRadar

Zoho Voice review

As part of a wider range of Zoho products, Voice is a solid VoIP platform that ticks most of the boxes, but take a look at it more widely and you begin to notice so key lacking features that other providers at this price point offer. Zoho claims to target...
aiexpress.io

Windows 12 – new features, supported PCs, everything we know so far

Home windows 12 is prone to be Microsoft’s observe as much as Home windows 11 – and it might come earlier than you would possibly assume. Rumors counsel that the imaginatively titled OS might arrive in 2024, and the chance that Home windows 12 might observe so quickly after Home windows 11 has delighted a few of us at TechRadar.

