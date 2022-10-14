Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Joe Michael Stephens
Joe Michael Stephens, 71 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by family. Joe was born on July 10, 1951, to the late Marchel and Mary (Witty) Stephens. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving brothers, Kenneth and Roger Stephens and a nephew, Ronnie Stephens.
wcluradio.com
Dr. Richard Kevin Vance
Dr. Richard Kevin Vance, age 59, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Kevin was a gentle, kind, and patient man who touched the lives of many. He was a former member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church where he served as Teacher, Director, and Treasurer for Sunday School, as well as a Deacon of the Church. Dr. Vance was a 1981 graduate of Caverna High School, he then attended Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 1984. After graduating from WKU, he attended Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1988. Dr. Vance was very community minded and therefore was a member of many clubs, including the Hart County Cattlemens Association, Horse Cave Rotary Club, Gideons International, American Association of Bovine Practicioners, American Association of Equine Practicioners, American Association of Small Ruminant Practitioners, American Veterinary Medical Association, Cave City Chamber of Commerce, Hart County Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Cattlemens Association, Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, and the Society of Theriogenology. He was a founding ARK board member and also started the ARK foster program that benifited many animals throughout our community.
wcluradio.com
Barbara Ann (Cornwell) Hollinsworth
Mrs. Barbara Ann (Cornwell) Hollinsworth, age 74, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Barbara was born on September 29, 1948, the daughter of the late Buford Franklin and Gladys (Reagan) Cornwell. She was united in marriage to Ronnie Kay Hollinsworth, who preceded her in death in 2010. Barbara was a member of Beautiful Home Baptist Church. She retired from Kentucky Apparel, after working many years in the garment industry both there, and with Osh Kosh. Barbara enjoyed crafting, quilting, gardening, and cooking for her family.
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
wcluradio.com
Doris Ann Hopkins
Doris Ann Hopkins of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late John Hugh Hopkins and Madalene Loveall Hopkins, was born on Saturday, June 20, 1936 in Green County and departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Green Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was 86 years, 3 months, and 25 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man
GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
wcluradio.com
Evadine (White) Abney
Mrs. Evadine (White) Abney, passed from this life on her 95th birthday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky surrounded by family. She was born on October 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Harlie and Mae Leona (Crabtree) White. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1946 and married William “Bill” Abney shortly after. She retired from Red Kap Industries in the 80s, and after retiring from Red Kap, she went on to work as an instructional aide at TES. She was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 14, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct....
WBKO
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Warren County Tuesday morning in connection to the death of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden on Sept 30. Daquanna Bowden was...
WBKO
Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint that led to the arrest of a Cave City man. Upon making contact with the suspect, Jeremy Raines, officers confirmed that he had taken items from the...
WBKO
Man injured after single-vehicle crash in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Carl Vincent of Glasgow was operating a 2011 Lincoln on Scottsville Road in Barren County when a witness on scene stated they observed the vehicle swerving on the roadway, officials said.
wcluradio.com
Riley Anne-Marie Smith “Wiggles”
Riley Anne-Marie Smith “Wiggles” was born in heaven on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She is the infant daughter of Jason Dwayne and Katherine Marie (McCormack) Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Lacie Smith McCormack; Mamaw, Phyllis Ann Slinker; Papaw, JR Singletary; Poppy, Richard Wheeler; Nana, Ann Wheeler.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
Reward offered after Kentucky police officer’s memorial trashed
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A memorial dedicated to a Bardstown police officer who lost his life nine years ago has been vandalized. Now, organizations are offering rewards to get the person responsible behind bars. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the aftermath on social media, showing what remains of Officer Jason Ellis’ […]
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
wcluradio.com
Vandalism closes Cave City park
CAVE CITY — A Cave City park remains closed due to suspected vandalism last week. Officials with the Cave City Fire Department said they were dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park the afternoon of Oct. 13. Smoke was in the area when they arrived, and a play set and mulch was on fire.
