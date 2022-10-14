ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker, Bailey square off in final debate before election

CHICAGO — Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey squared off Tuesday in the final televised debate ahead of next month’s election. The debate, which was moderated by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, focused on the economy, crime and more. It followed a...
FEMA approves individual assistance for St. Clair County flooding

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – St. Clair County residents in Illinois affected by July’s historic flooding can now receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). After the historic flooding, more than 700 homes were damaged beyond repair in St. Clair County, Illinois. Families and individuals can...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
