ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
NOLA.com

Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans

Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest

The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers just lost again on Sunday and now sit at 3-3 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the offense had a brutal day and their struggles continue, which makes one think this team could be very active at the trade deadline. Well, if you’re asking Rodgers, he fully expects GM Brian Gutekunst […] The post Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets

There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers threw in the towel during the late stages of their Week 6 home loss to the New York Jets. After the Jets capped off a 13-play drive with a field goal in the fourth quarter, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the game […] The post Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

NFL’s outlook on Davante Adams punishment after cameraman shove

The NFL world was shocked to see Davante Adams shove over a cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders hard fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Adams was fed up that the Raiders weren’t able to pull out a win over their divisional rival, or more specifically that he wasn unable to haul in a pair of passes that could have potentially extended the game, and he took his frustrations out on a helpless cameraman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade

The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 7

By now, you probably have a good idea of just how well your fantasy football team is going to perform this season. While your Week 7 waiver wire pickups may not include players that will save your season, they certainly have the depth pieces that you need to make your team better.
ClutchPoints

USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
