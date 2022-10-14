ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
2news.com

'Clean Up The Lake' Expands To Eastern Sierra with June Lake effort

The Clean Up The Lake (CUTL) dive team that completed the 72 mile SCUBA cleanup of Lake Tahoe in 2021-2022, has just finished months of work establishing strategic partnerships in the Mammoth Lakes region with government, nonprofits, businesses and Mammoth Lake Tourism, all leading to the organization solidifying a successful expansion into the Eastern Sierra.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
ABC10

Car plows through planters and crashes into Sacramento County home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Sacramento County home Monday, fire officials said. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find a car that went through several large planters and road signs before hitting an occupied home along the 3200 block of Manlove Drive.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley fire displaces 5

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 18

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Harvest Festival at Andelin Family Farm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Did you get your pumpkin yet? There’s still time to visit the pumpkin patch and enjoy the family friendly activities out on the farm in Spanish Springs. Cameron and Natalie Andelin visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at the Harvest Festival.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Record-Courier

Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants

Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
INDIAN HILLS, NV
Sierra Sun

Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
TRUCKEE, CA
activenorcal.com

Five Northern California Destinations Being Considered for Federal Historical Designation

The California State Historical Resources Commission will hold a virtual meeting next Friday, October 21 to consider five Northern California properties for federal historic designation. If the sites are chosen for designation, they could receive funding for restoration and preservation, along with a litany of benefits including special building codes to facilitate the restoration of historic structures, and certain tax advantages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Temperature drop, chance of precip this weekend

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s pleasant fall temperatures are expected to take a nose dive this weekend – and deliver the season’s first chance of snow. Highs in the mid-70 will continue into Friday before dropping to the lower 60s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
NEVADA STATE
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver

The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
SACRAMENTO, CA
