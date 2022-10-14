Read full article on original website
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
2news.com
'Clean Up The Lake' Expands To Eastern Sierra with June Lake effort
The Clean Up The Lake (CUTL) dive team that completed the 72 mile SCUBA cleanup of Lake Tahoe in 2021-2022, has just finished months of work establishing strategic partnerships in the Mammoth Lakes region with government, nonprofits, businesses and Mammoth Lake Tourism, all leading to the organization solidifying a successful expansion into the Eastern Sierra.
Car plows through planters and crashes into Sacramento County home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Sacramento County home Monday, fire officials said. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find a car that went through several large planters and road signs before hitting an occupied home along the 3200 block of Manlove Drive.
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 18
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
California firefighters rescue victim who fell 150 feet off observation deck near Golden Gate Bridge
Southern Marin Fire District rescuers saved an individual who tumbled 150 feet down a cliff from an observation deck overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
KOLO TV Reno
Harvest Festival at Andelin Family Farm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Did you get your pumpkin yet? There’s still time to visit the pumpkin patch and enjoy the family friendly activities out on the farm in Spanish Springs. Cameron and Natalie Andelin visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at the Harvest Festival.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
CHP looking for information after deadly South Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for the person who hit and killed a bicyclist late Saturday night. According to a news release, CHP’s South Sacramento units were sent to an accident around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Stock Boulevard near Florin Road. CHP says a...
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
Having trouble finding parking at Sacramento International Airport? You're not alone
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers are starting to get concerned about parking at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) with comments on social media discussing the struggle of finding a place to park in the five major lots. A map from the airport’s web page Friday morning showed Lots 1-4 as full;...
activenorcal.com
Five Northern California Destinations Being Considered for Federal Historical Designation
The California State Historical Resources Commission will hold a virtual meeting next Friday, October 21 to consider five Northern California properties for federal historic designation. If the sites are chosen for designation, they could receive funding for restoration and preservation, along with a litany of benefits including special building codes to facilitate the restoration of historic structures, and certain tax advantages.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Tahoe City (Tahoe City, NV)
According to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Tahoe City on Friday. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor at around 2:49 a.m. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire, the unidentified victim suffered major injuries...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Sierra Sun
Changing weather: After warm week, weekend temps to drop, rain, snow possible
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a couple weeks of unseasonably warm, fall temperatures and little to no precipitation, a change in the weather pattern is headed to the Truckee-Tahoe region. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting partly cloudy-to-sunny skies through the work week before a drop in temps...
Elko Daily Free Press
Temperature drop, chance of precip this weekend
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s pleasant fall temperatures are expected to take a nose dive this weekend – and deliver the season’s first chance of snow. Highs in the mid-70 will continue into Friday before dropping to the lower 60s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver
The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
