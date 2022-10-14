Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo, PETA rescue animals from 'deplorable' zoo
More than 50 species, including box turtles, tortoises, pythons, bears and exotic birds were rescued from a non-accredited zoo in Maryland by workers from the Oakland Zoo and PETA. A deal to shut the Tri State Zoological Park required finding new homes for the animals that critics said lived in deplorable conditions. Some of the animals will become housed at the Oakland Zoo.
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Idaho woman breaks state record with ‘monster’ 3-foot long trout catch
When Hailey Thomas and her family headed to a renowned lake in Idaho to fish and enjoy a beautiful afternoon, she never thought she’d come home a state record holder. Despite the beautiful weather, Hailey and her husband Shane, himself a veteran angler and former state-record holder, weren’t having much luck on Henrys Lake, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department. They decided to raise the anchor and try again somewhere else on the lake, but then Hailey hooked something. And it was heavy.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom to end California's COVID state of emergency in February
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he will end the state's COVID state of emergency early next year. Newsom said he's doing away with the declaration on February 28, 2023. He said that timeline will give the health care system needed flexibility to handle any potential surge that may occur after the holidays.
KTVU FOX 2
California's Electric Revolution
California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
KTVU FOX 2
What is on the ballot in California in 2022?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - County election offices have already begun mailing out ballots for the upcoming California general election, which is just under a month away. On November 8, Californians will consider seven ballot propositions and decide who represents the Golden State in the U.S. Senate, and fill other statewide offices including, governor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and chief of justice.
KTVU FOX 2
California inflation relief checks: New dates announced for debit card payments
LOS ANGELES - If you haven't already received your California inflation relief payment, it looks like you may have to wait a little bit longer than previously anticipated. The California Franchise Tax Board announced new dates for those who have yet to receive the Middle Class Tax Refund. SUGGESTED:. Where...
