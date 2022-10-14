ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Can’t Make It To The Humane Society Of Charlotte’s Ties And Tails Gala? You Can Still Join In On The Fun Online Or Make A Donation

By Emily Bryson, News Release
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize

SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Families Gather At Truist Field’s Annual Pumpkin Patch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Saturday some families had some fresh new pumpkins ready for carving, thanks to the Charlotte Knights. The Knights turned Truist Field in Uptown into a pumpkin patch Saturday. Thousands of pumpkins were placed in the outfield for people to choose from. There were also fall-themed treats shopping,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Iconic West Charlotte Dairy Queen Is For Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An iconic West Charlotte landmark is up for sale. The Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard is on the market, for 1.4 million dollars. The historic ice cream shop was built there in 1947. Now, there are fears that it could become the latest Charlotte landmark to disappear.
CHARLOTTE, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market

Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Boos & Brews Street Festival set for Oct. 28 in Mooresville

The Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic is returning for its second year, and the community is invited to come and join in this free, family-friendly event. Scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m., the festival, held in partnership with Ghostface Brewing and Southern...
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Dog Mom’s Instagram Has Gone Viral

One dog mom in Charlotte is taking the internet by storm. I don’t know about you, but my feed on Instagram these days is pretty much food, wedding stuff ,most most notably; dogs. I love dog content online. The world has gotten so stressful and dark, that sometimes seeing a cute dog video online can really lift your spirits!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Red Beans and Rice Soup perfect for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red beans and rice soup the perfect meal for this time and season. On Monday, Chef Andria Gaskin joined the show, to make one of her famous recipes: Red Beans and Rice Soup. For those who don't know Andria's story, she says she had a bit of an odd start in the culinary world. "The summer of 2004, I started selling baked goods at a local farmers market" says Gaskins. What started as a hobby changed my life. I went from selling zucchini bread to competing in cooking contests to having regular cooking segments on a couple of local televisions shows to writing a novel that celebrates love and food. I started a recipe blog because food is good. I love making it, eating it and talking about it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Niner Nation Spirit On Full Display During Homecoming Pep Rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is homecoming week and the Charlotte 49ers are celebrating Niner Nation Week. The series of special events lead up to the Homecoming football game at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Charlotte 49ers take on the Florida International Panthers in Richardson Stadium. On Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rare Arnold Palmer Doll Stolen from Gastonia Dental Office

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for help to catch a man who broke into a dental office on Hudson Boulevard and stole a rare Arnold Palmer doll. In a Facebook post, police said the 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll is in the original box, and includes the famous golfer’s signature inside the box.
GASTONIA, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy