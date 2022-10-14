Can’t Make It To The Humane Society Of Charlotte’s Ties And Tails Gala? You Can Still Join In On The Fun Online Or Make A Donation

Read full article on original website
Samaritans Feet Delivers Donated Shoes and Supplies To Hurricane Ian Survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Samaritans Feet is answering the call for help after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwest Florida. On Tuesday, the relief organization distributed 10,000 pairs of shoes in Fort Myers, Florida, one of the hardest hit areas. The shoes are part of Samaritan’s Feet global goal...
Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize
SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Families Gather At Truist Field’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Saturday some families had some fresh new pumpkins ready for carving, thanks to the Charlotte Knights. The Knights turned Truist Field in Uptown into a pumpkin patch Saturday. Thousands of pumpkins were placed in the outfield for people to choose from. There were also fall-themed treats shopping,...
Iconic West Charlotte Dairy Queen Is For Sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An iconic West Charlotte landmark is up for sale. The Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard is on the market, for 1.4 million dollars. The historic ice cream shop was built there in 1947. Now, there are fears that it could become the latest Charlotte landmark to disappear.
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
Boos & Brews Street Festival set for Oct. 28 in Mooresville
The Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic is returning for its second year, and the community is invited to come and join in this free, family-friendly event. Scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m., the festival, held in partnership with Ghostface Brewing and Southern...
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
Charlotte Dog Mom’s Instagram Has Gone Viral
One dog mom in Charlotte is taking the internet by storm. I don’t know about you, but my feed on Instagram these days is pretty much food, wedding stuff ,most most notably; dogs. I love dog content online. The world has gotten so stressful and dark, that sometimes seeing a cute dog video online can really lift your spirits!
Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
Charlotte Knights bringing ice skating and snow tubing to Truist Field
CHARLOTTE — Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, and it’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. The Light the Knights Festival is shaping up to be a pretty chill time. The Charlotte Knights...
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home
Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
Red Beans and Rice Soup perfect for the season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red beans and rice soup the perfect meal for this time and season. On Monday, Chef Andria Gaskin joined the show, to make one of her famous recipes: Red Beans and Rice Soup. For those who don't know Andria's story, she says she had a bit of an odd start in the culinary world. "The summer of 2004, I started selling baked goods at a local farmers market" says Gaskins. What started as a hobby changed my life. I went from selling zucchini bread to competing in cooking contests to having regular cooking segments on a couple of local televisions shows to writing a novel that celebrates love and food. I started a recipe blog because food is good. I love making it, eating it and talking about it.
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Have You Seen Them? Tiny Pink Robots Are Making Deliveries In Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Have you seen them? Tiny pink robots are taking over Uptown Charlotte. WCCB News first told you about the robotic delivery coffee service back in April when it debuted in Plaza Midwood. Now, the robots are hard at work making deliveries in Uptown. Charlotte city leaders announced...
Niner Nation Spirit On Full Display During Homecoming Pep Rally
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is homecoming week and the Charlotte 49ers are celebrating Niner Nation Week. The series of special events lead up to the Homecoming football game at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Charlotte 49ers take on the Florida International Panthers in Richardson Stadium. On Tuesday,...
Rare Arnold Palmer Doll Stolen from Gastonia Dental Office
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for help to catch a man who broke into a dental office on Hudson Boulevard and stole a rare Arnold Palmer doll. In a Facebook post, police said the 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll is in the original box, and includes the famous golfer’s signature inside the box.
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
