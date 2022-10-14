Read full article on original website
Some Additional Bill Drafting Rules in California
When drafting bills in the California Legislature, there are many constitutional, statutory, and rules-based provisions to consider, depending on the type of bill that is being drafted. And, there are certainly some very narrow rules to be aware of when drafting these bills. The following is a discussion of some of these additional bill drafting rules to keep in mind when drafting California bills:
LA City Council Elects Paul Krekorian As Next Council President Amid Racist Recording Scandal
Amid large protests outside Los Angeles City Hall and at the homes of City Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo over the racist recording scandal, the LA City Council voted for Councilman Paul Krekorian to be their new President on Tuesday. A lifelong resident of Los Angeles and a...
A Closer Look at Appropriations Bills in the California Legislature
In California, the main appropriations measure is the annual state budget bill. Article IV, Section 12(d) of the state Constitution provides that the budget bill is the main measure that may contain more than one item of appropriation. In addition, there are individual appropriations that can be and are made in non-budget bills.
