Some Additional Bill Drafting Rules in California

When drafting bills in the California Legislature, there are many constitutional, statutory, and rules-based provisions to consider, depending on the type of bill that is being drafted. And, there are certainly some very narrow rules to be aware of when drafting these bills. The following is a discussion of some of these additional bill drafting rules to keep in mind when drafting California bills:
A Closer Look at Appropriations Bills in the California Legislature

In California, the main appropriations measure is the annual state budget bill. Article IV, Section 12(d) of the state Constitution provides that the budget bill is the main measure that may contain more than one item of appropriation. In addition, there are individual appropriations that can be and are made in non-budget bills.
