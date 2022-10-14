Read full article on original website
One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
Port Arthur News
Murder warrant issued; police looking for suspect following arson and homicide
Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Ardoin is wanted in connection with the homicide of Jason West on Oct. 7. If you have information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Ardoin, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you...
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Port Arthur News
GALLERY — Port Arthur mother pleads for closure 3 years after innocent 22-year-old’s fatal shooting
BEAUMONT — Jermel Newman has a name for the person who killed her daughter: the devil. The devil, as she calls the unknown suspect, came to Port Arthur in the form of a gunman and left the family of Jasmine Newman in pain and grief. “The devil came and...
Port Arthur News
Man accused of crashing into, killing deputy mowing his lawn now faces federal firearms prosecution
BEAUMONT — A Kountze man has been indicted for a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Michael David Miller, 38, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury Oct. 5, charging Miller with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?
The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
fox4beaumont.com
JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death
BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
KFDM-TV
Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
Port Arthur News
Man sentenced Monday following killing of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace
A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace Apartments. Kylan Bazile, 24, was sentenced in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom in the death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. Jurors on Monday heard from...
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 30 years for man it convicted of murder in Avery Trace shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury has decided on 30 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for a murder defendant. The jury in Judge John Stevens' court convicted Kylan Bazile, 24, last Friday in the shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. The jury began the punishment phase Friday...
kjas.com
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
Orange Leader
TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 and SH 87 lane closures this week in Orange County
Orange County motorists need to be aware of projected slowdowns along Interstate 10. The Texas Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures along I-10 eastbound from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River begin tonight and Tuesday as crews work on pavement markers. The closures are planned from 8 p.m. to...
kjas.com
Thursday morning blaze is second fatal fire in Beaumont in a week
Beaumont has experienced a second fatal fire in less than a week. The latest occurred at about 4:00 Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Rusk Street, about a mile west of downtown. Beaumont Police say that firefighters were able to rescue 57-year-old John Allen Hall from the home and...
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
