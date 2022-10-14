ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

12NewsNow

One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Murder warrant issued; police looking for suspect following arson and homicide

Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Ardoin is wanted in connection with the homicide of Jason West on Oct. 7. If you have information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Ardoin, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death

BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Sasquatch 107.7

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
kjas.com

Thursday morning blaze is second fatal fire in Beaumont in a week

Beaumont has experienced a second fatal fire in less than a week. The latest occurred at about 4:00 Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Rusk Street, about a mile west of downtown. Beaumont Police say that firefighters were able to rescue 57-year-old John Allen Hall from the home and...
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

