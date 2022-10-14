(Re Oct. 12’s Page A10 editorial, “Don’t monkey with current zoning”): I want to know why people are selling our property here in Florida to the Chinese. Come on, it’s all about the money for monkey experiments. It’s going to be another pandemic looming and people are not doing anything about it. That’s in Levy County. I mean, this is wrong. What do you have to do to make us safe? That certainly is not. We don’t need another pandemic. Enough.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO