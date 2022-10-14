Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Town hall to discuss opioid crisis in Citrus County
In the November 2021 Gallup annual crime poll, 32 percent of Americans said drugs had been a problem in their family. Reports of family drug problems have increased across all demographic groups, and 31 percent described local drug problems as “extremely” or “very serious.”
Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken
County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
Kimberly Walker to fight for affordable health care
Democrat Kimberly Walker plans to make affordable health care a major priority if elected to the U.S. House, representing Citrus County. She has a personal stake in it: her cousin was just 49 years old when she died of a heart attack because she couldn’t afford preventative health care.
Public notices to stay in Chronicle
The public legal notices will stay in the Citrus County Chronicle. Commissioners were scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday and discuss whether to keep publishing notices in the newspaper or electronically on the county clerk’s website.
Sound Off calls Friday, Oct. 14
(Re Oct. 12’s Page A10 editorial, “Don’t monkey with current zoning”): I want to know why people are selling our property here in Florida to the Chinese. Come on, it’s all about the money for monkey experiments. It’s going to be another pandemic looming and people are not doing anything about it. That’s in Levy County. I mean, this is wrong. What do you have to do to make us safe? That certainly is not. We don’t need another pandemic. Enough.
Crystal River increase in traffic noticeable but manageable — so far
During Hurricane Ian, hundreds of people from south of Citrus County made their way north on the Suncoast Parkway to escape the storm’s wrath. Once they reached the toll road’s terminus at State Road 44, most turned west toward U.S. 19 and continued north. That took them right through Crystal River.
Inverness Country Jam
Inverness Country Jam, featuring headliners Sawyer Brown, Aaron Tippin, Lorrie Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, and more, is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-30 along the shores of Lake Henderson in Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion in Inverness, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Tickets are still available. The updated lineup can...
Local DOH to offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines
October is typically the month Citrus County health care professionals start treating more people suffering from the flu. By the next two months the flu infections and trips to the county’s hospital emergency rooms will peak to coincide with the flu’s peak in cases, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prosecutors decline to file charges connected to deadly Beverly Hills shooting
Criminal charges will not be filed in connection with a July 2022 shooting at a Beverly Hills home that killed two men and injured a third. Prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office determined 21-year-old Matthew Durel II was justified when he fatally shot 27-year-old Nikolas Stone Garay the night of July 3 after Garay shot and killed Durel II’s 41-year-old father, Matthew Durel Sr., during an argument over rent.
Alabama woman arrested for DUI, crashing into power pole in Crystal River
An Alabama woman was jailed on accusations she got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol content over two-and-a-half times the legal limit, struck a power pole while leaving a Crystal River restaurant, and drove off. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled Amanda Jewel Monroe Archer over Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road
A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Sexual-abuse trial to be heard across nonconsecutive days
Anthony Reed’s upcoming trial for sexually abusing a woman might be heard across two, nonconsecutive days. After Reed’s jury is selected Monday, Oct. 24, opening statements and initial witness testimonies about the Beverly Hills 41-year-old’s sexual-battery and false-imprisonment charges will be made Oct. 26.
Arrests from Oct. 14 to 16
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 14. Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Lake County man arrested after speeding off from Citrus County traffic stop
A Lake County man was jailed on accusations he sped off from a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s traffic stop before he was later caught with vials of liquid testosterone. Deputies apprehended John Wesley Smith III the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, from the parking lot of the...
Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments
The Florida high school girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, and district tournament play is underway. All this week, schools around the North Central Florida area are competing in district tournaments as teams set their eyes on the state playoffs. In Levy County, Bronson, Chiefland and Williston...
