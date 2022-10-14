Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week.
During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch will be Tuesday through Thursday morning when overnight temperatures fall to the 40s in Houston, and 30s in North Texas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
