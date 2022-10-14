ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis, Ganahl offer contrasting visions for Colorado income tax reduction during second debate

By Sara Wilson
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Bm9F_0iZJcbjs00

Republican gubernatorial candidate and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, right, responds to a question during a debate with Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

The two candidates for Colorado governor agreed on the premise of eliminating the state income tax during their first televised debate Thursday evening, but they disagreed on the timeline and strategy to do so.

“My opponent’s intentions are great, and I agree that we should decrease or try to abolish the income tax in Colorado, or at least reduce it. It’s on the ballot this year and I support that. But she has a math problem,” incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said about the plan his opponent, Republican University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, has put forward to get rid of the income tax .

The debate was co-hosted by CBS4 and The Colorado Sun. It was the second debate between the two .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Polis criticized the plan by claiming that it would severely reduce revenue for schools and public safety, which other economic experts have also said. The state income tax is responsible for more than half of the state’s general fund.

Ganahl’s plan calls for voter approval of Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds as permanent income tax reductions, as well as government cost-saving measures such as a hiring freeze and shrinking of state government by 10% each year.

“We can do this. We’ll go over eight years. I’m excited to go to zero income tax like some of the most successful states in the country,” she said.

She said that the hiring freeze would not include the Colorado State Patrol, adding that public safety and cleaning up the “crime tsunami” in the state is her “No. 1 priority.”

Ganahl’s plan comes with risk, as it requires voters to sign off on making those TABOR refunds permanent income tax reductions and converting certain fees into taxes, which is historically unsuccessful. Ganahl’s transportation plan also relies on asking voters to convert fees into taxes.

She did not explain how she would accomplish those two major objectives if voters end up voting against it, saying she is confident that they would be on board.

Polis, who has not made eliminating the income tax a central part of his reelection campaign but still agrees with the idea, has said that he would like to see a tax on pollution to offset lost revenue. He also wants Colorado to run completely on renewable energy by 2040, which would take away that taxable source, so the policy would need to shift.

“When you’re talking about 10 years, 20 years (from now), you’re going to have to figure out where the revenue is going to come from. But what we think we can make progress on is cutting the income tax and discouraging activities that pollute our air and detract from our quality of life here in Colorado,” he said.

Other debate highlights

During a portion of the debate when the candidates were allowed to ask each other a question, Polis pressed Ganahl on her choice for lieutenant governor , who at one time said the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and he brought up other moments she aligned herself with misinformation. He asked Ganahl how Coloradans can be confident that she would be a “reality-based governor.”

“I’m a mom. I know what a spoiled brat looks like and you are a spoiled brat when it comes to people’s issues in Colorado who want to talk to you about them,” she said in response. Ganahl was also asked about election denialism earlier in the debate, and she responded by saying that President Joe Biden is indeed president.

Ganahl asked Polis to apologize to parents who lost children to fentanyl. Polis signed a 2019 law that made personal possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor. Lawmakers revised that legislation this year by making it a felony to possess more than 1 gram of a substance containing fentanyl. Ganahl labeled that as a “decriminalization” of the drug.

“I’ve sat with many people who have lost family members to fentanyl and other drugs. I wish there was an easy solution. The solution is complicated,” Polis said in response.

He brought up work to add felony penalties for fentanyl dealers and pill presses and to get testing strips into communities among other resources and support systems for people who struggle with addiction.

Neither candidate directly answered a question about whether agriculture should cut down its water use as the state struggles with shortages and drought. They both highlighted the water efficiency measures some farmers have taken. While Ganahl offered increased storage as a partial solution, Polis quipped that the state can’t “store its way out of a drought.”

A recording of Thursday’s debate is available on CBS Colorado’s YouTube . Polis and Ganahl will debate again on Oct. 16 in Colorado Springs, live streamed by KOAA News 5 .

County clerks can begin mailing voters their ballots starting next week.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Polis, Ganahl offer contrasting visions for Colorado income tax reduction during second debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Two experienced Colorado legislators compete for key state Senate seat

Colorado Senate District 11, which encompasses southeastern Colorado Springs, is the only competitive race for the state Senate that has two experienced major-party state legislators going head to head.   Whoever wins the District 11 election in November will likely be a deciding factor for which party controls the Senate. The race pits Republican state Sen. […] The post Two experienced Colorado legislators compete for key state Senate seat appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Colorado Coalition Urges Phase-out of New Fracking Oil and Gas Permits

In response to recent and mounting climate-related adverse events including increased wildfires, Safe & Healthy Colorado, a grassroots, volunteer-led coalition of Coloradans working toward a safer, healthier Colorado, has initiated a new campaign today spotlighting the role of oil and gas fracking in fueling the flames of wildfires and other impacts of the climate crisis on our communities.
COLORADO STATE
carolinajournal.com

Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado voters asked to legalize psychedelic mushrooms

Ten years after Colorado voters made history by approving Amendment 64, the 2012 ballot measure that legalized recreational marijuana, they’ll have the chance to take another groundbreaking step towards drug decriminalization. Proposition 122, dubbed the Natural Medicine Health Act, would establish a regulated market for psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species […] The post Colorado voters asked to legalize psychedelic mushrooms appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements

Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
OutThere Colorado

Colorado home values to increase in 15 markets, expected to decline in one

It's no secret to America's homeowners – property value forecasts have been all over the place in recent months. One place the tumultuous nature of this market has been put on display is on real estate website Zillow, where nationwide year-over-year growth in February was predicted to be 17.8 percent by February 2023. That number has since been downgraded several times, including to 7.8 percent year-over-year growth in a July report, further dropping to 1.2 percent year-over-year growth in a September report. ...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It

It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
GREELEY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy