Polis, Ganahl offer contrasting visions for Colorado income tax reduction during second debate

Republican gubernatorial candidate and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, right, responds to a question during a debate with Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

The two candidates for Colorado governor agreed on the premise of eliminating the state income tax during their first televised debate Thursday evening, but they disagreed on the timeline and strategy to do so.

“My opponent’s intentions are great, and I agree that we should decrease or try to abolish the income tax in Colorado, or at least reduce it. It’s on the ballot this year and I support that. But she has a math problem,” incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said about the plan his opponent, Republican University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, has put forward to get rid of the income tax .

The debate was co-hosted by CBS4 and The Colorado Sun. It was the second debate between the two .

Polis criticized the plan by claiming that it would severely reduce revenue for schools and public safety, which other economic experts have also said. The state income tax is responsible for more than half of the state’s general fund.

Ganahl’s plan calls for voter approval of Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds as permanent income tax reductions, as well as government cost-saving measures such as a hiring freeze and shrinking of state government by 10% each year.

“We can do this. We’ll go over eight years. I’m excited to go to zero income tax like some of the most successful states in the country,” she said.

She said that the hiring freeze would not include the Colorado State Patrol, adding that public safety and cleaning up the “crime tsunami” in the state is her “No. 1 priority.”

Ganahl’s plan comes with risk, as it requires voters to sign off on making those TABOR refunds permanent income tax reductions and converting certain fees into taxes, which is historically unsuccessful. Ganahl’s transportation plan also relies on asking voters to convert fees into taxes.

She did not explain how she would accomplish those two major objectives if voters end up voting against it, saying she is confident that they would be on board.

Polis, who has not made eliminating the income tax a central part of his reelection campaign but still agrees with the idea, has said that he would like to see a tax on pollution to offset lost revenue. He also wants Colorado to run completely on renewable energy by 2040, which would take away that taxable source, so the policy would need to shift.

“When you’re talking about 10 years, 20 years (from now), you’re going to have to figure out where the revenue is going to come from. But what we think we can make progress on is cutting the income tax and discouraging activities that pollute our air and detract from our quality of life here in Colorado,” he said.

Other debate highlights

During a portion of the debate when the candidates were allowed to ask each other a question, Polis pressed Ganahl on her choice for lieutenant governor , who at one time said the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and he brought up other moments she aligned herself with misinformation. He asked Ganahl how Coloradans can be confident that she would be a “reality-based governor.”

“I’m a mom. I know what a spoiled brat looks like and you are a spoiled brat when it comes to people’s issues in Colorado who want to talk to you about them,” she said in response. Ganahl was also asked about election denialism earlier in the debate, and she responded by saying that President Joe Biden is indeed president.

Ganahl asked Polis to apologize to parents who lost children to fentanyl. Polis signed a 2019 law that made personal possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor. Lawmakers revised that legislation this year by making it a felony to possess more than 1 gram of a substance containing fentanyl. Ganahl labeled that as a “decriminalization” of the drug.

“I’ve sat with many people who have lost family members to fentanyl and other drugs. I wish there was an easy solution. The solution is complicated,” Polis said in response.

He brought up work to add felony penalties for fentanyl dealers and pill presses and to get testing strips into communities among other resources and support systems for people who struggle with addiction.

Neither candidate directly answered a question about whether agriculture should cut down its water use as the state struggles with shortages and drought. They both highlighted the water efficiency measures some farmers have taken. While Ganahl offered increased storage as a partial solution, Polis quipped that the state can’t “store its way out of a drought.”

A recording of Thursday’s debate is available on CBS Colorado’s YouTube . Polis and Ganahl will debate again on Oct. 16 in Colorado Springs, live streamed by KOAA News 5 .

County clerks can begin mailing voters their ballots starting next week.

