Jack in the Box releases Halloween costume

By Iman Palm
 4 days ago
Fast food company Jack in the Box releases its first ever Halloween costume. (Jack in the Box)

Why dress up as a witch or vampire this Halloween when you can be Jack Box?

(yes, that’s his name)

Jack in the Box has released its first-ever Halloween costume. Customers will be able to purchase the famed Jack in the Box head covering to wear for their spooky night out.

Available on Amazon, people can purchase the helmet, which retails for $39.99, an adult-sized helmet with a shirt for $44.99, or a child-sized helmet and shirt, available for $44.99, the company announced.

The costume does come with eye protectors you can see through it and accessories to decorate the helmet.

Underwraps, a Halloween costume store on Amazon, partnered with Jack in the Box to create this costume.

The burgers and fries are up to you.

