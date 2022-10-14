ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody

UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
fox5ny.com

Eight-year-old boy saves choking classmate: ‘My dad taught me’

NORMAN, Okla. - An eight-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving a classmate who was choking. The incident took place on September 15 at Lakeview Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma. Music teacher Jordan Nguyen said she was the adult on duty during 3rd grade lunch period when she...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy