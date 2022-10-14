Read full article on original website
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
KOCO
Suspect taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight. Police took the suspect into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Now that the suspect is in custody, police have started to leave the area, but they did have a perimeter as they were trying to negotiate with him earlier.
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side
A suspect in a stabbing and armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department Sunday afternoon. The post Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy speaks about recovery after shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy spoke publicly about his recovery after being shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns and his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers when the suspect Benjamin Plank opened fire on them. Swartz was shot and killed. Johns...
Suspect With Knife Shot & Killed By Police In SW Oklahoma City
Police said a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday. A disturbance call Sunday afternoon led Oklahoma City Police Officers to a neighborhood in Southwest Oklahoma City. “Prior to arrival, an armed person with a knife had already stabbed another person,” said Capt....
KOCO
More than 30 cars broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 30 cars were broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend. One of the places was near Northeast 122nd Street and the other location was near Northwest 138th and May Avenue. "It's a crime of opportunity. If you leave the property in...
News On 6
OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody
UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
Police investigating string of burglaries
Authorities are working to determine if several burglaries across the metro are connected.
blackchronicle.com
Court docs reveals new details in 88-year-old Oklahoma City woman’s shooting death
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Newly-filed court documents reveal new details after an 88-year-old woman’s shooting death in northeast Oklahoma City Saturday evening. According to the new affidavit, officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of NE 14th Pl. just before 9 p.m. Saturday after family members found their grandmother dead.
Oklahoma Co. DA Candidates Discuss Fatal OCPD Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Stavian Rodriguez
A preliminary hearing for five Oklahoma City police officers involved in a deadly shooting was moved again on Monday morning. The officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter in March 2021 following the Nov. 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old armed robbery suspect Stavian Rodriguez. The case is also now a focal...
Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ to stand trial for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend in OKC
On Monday, an Oklahoma County judge determined the actor who portrayed Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas films, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, will face trial for allegedly battering and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City in 2021.
KOCO
Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office: Two children found in Lexington home during drug bust
Five suspects are sitting in the Cleveland County Detention Center after illegal drugs, guns and stolen property were seized from a Lexington home.
fox5ny.com
Eight-year-old boy saves choking classmate: ‘My dad taught me’
NORMAN, Okla. - An eight-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving a classmate who was choking. The incident took place on September 15 at Lakeview Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma. Music teacher Jordan Nguyen said she was the adult on duty during 3rd grade lunch period when she...
Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
blackchronicle.com
Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
KOCO
Edmond police confirm local gas station has been target for thieves
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police confirmed a local gas station has been a target for thieves. Card skimmers are on the rise and the trend can be seen across the metro. A local 7-11 was one of the targets. Swiping a card and filling up your tank, which is...
