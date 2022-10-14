Marcellus native promoted

Angi J. Daiuto, a Marcellus resident who is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the New York Air National Guard during a ceremony held at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base on Sept. 10.

Col. William J. McCrink III, the commander of the 174th Attack Wing, praised Daiuto as an outstanding officer in his remarks.

Daiuto, who is an MQ-9 pilot and serves as the wing safety officer, joined the Air Force in 2006 after graduating from the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Texas.

Daiuto graduated with a bachelor of science in mathematics specializing in actuarial science, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in December 2006.

Daiuto completed undergraduate navigator training in December 2008 at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, and then went on to finish Electronic Warfare Officer School in June 2009 at Randolph Air Force Base.

She completed the B-1B bomber Initial Qualification Training at Dyess Air Force Base in September 2010 and then went on to serve as a B-1B weapons system officer.

Daiuto joined the New York Air National Guard’s 152nd Air Operations Group in 2015.

She transferred to the 174th Attack Wing, and retrained as an MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft pilot in 2017 and has been flying missions and serving as an instructor since

As chief of wing safety, Daiuto develops and implements procedures establishing safety requirements for wing operations and investigates mishaps.

Daiuto’s awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, and Remote Combat Effects Campaign Medal.