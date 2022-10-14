West Genny celebrates Commended Student

West Genesee High School senior Joshua Pierce has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who enter the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary Scholastic Assessment Test (PSAT).

Pierce and his parents will be recognized at a Board of Education meeting in November where he will receive a letter of commendation from Board President Kimberly Coyne, Superintendent of Schools David C. Bills, and Principal Thomas Vaughan.