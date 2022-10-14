Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PC vs. PS5 Performance Review
Nathan Drake is the latest PlayStation star to join the migration of Sony’s catalog to PC. The Legacy of Thieves collection, which launched on PS5 last year with enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy, arrives this week on PC. With...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series - everything we know so far
With the RTX 4090 and 4080 hitting the shelves soon here's a summary of everything we know so far.
IGN
Dell Alienware M15 R7 Lands in India With AMD Ryzen 6000 H Series CPUs; Here Are the Features, Specs, Price in India, and More
Dell Technologies and Alienware announced on October 18 that its newest 15-inch laptop – the Alienware m15 R7 – has launched in India. The AMD edition of the laptop is equipped with AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors with support for up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
IGN
Apple Announces Updated iPad Pro with the M2 Chip
Apple has officially announced the next generation of the iPad Pro, which includes Wi-Fi 6E support and is powered by the new M2 chip. M2 was announced earlier this year and debuted first on the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 refreshes. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro...
IGN
How to Play The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
If you're a fan of life simulation games, you'll be happy to hear that The Sims 4 has officially gone free to play. Although the expansion packs and DLCs will still cost money, you can download the base game for free and start playing today. If you're wondering how to...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Sasha Grey to Voice a Character in Upcoming DLC as Analysts Dissect CD Projekt Red Roadmap and More
Cyberpunk 2077's most recent update helped tie in the anime with the game. Players received a lot of the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunner anime content in the game, which included some cosmetics and a questline that joins the stories. The next update that players are looking forward to is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, and we have just received some exciting news about it.
IGN
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is a New Mobile RPG
Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a mobile RPG featuring a cinematic story set to arrive in 2023. Onslaught will feature a vast roster of Mortal Kombat characters that players can collect and unleash against enemies in real-time group battles. It's being made by NetherRealm Studios, the developer...
IGN
Microsoft Lays Off Hundreds of Staff
Xbox creator Microsoft has laid off hundreds of staff members across multiple departments. Sources told Insider that less than 1,000 staff were laid off across divisions thought to include Xbox, the forward-looking Microsoft Strategic Missions and Technology organisation, and the office of the Chief Technology Officer. Studio Alpha - Microsoft's...
IGN
Bayonetta Voice Actor Reportedly Offered At Least $15,000 For Role, Contrary to Claims
New evidence has emerged that Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor was offered at least $15,000 to reprise her role in the forthcoming sequel, contrary to her claims that she was only offered $4,000 to play the lead. A new report by Bloomberg, which has since been corroborated by VGC, cites...
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on God of War Ragnarok Preorders With This Promo Code
It's not long now until God of War Ragnarok launches in the UK, and if you're looking to play the game on November 9, then I've got the perfect deal for you. Right now you can save over £10 on your God of War Ragnarok preorder at Currys, just use promo code GOW15 at checkout, and it'll knock 15% off your total order cost. That means you'll be paying just £59.49 for the new PS5 game at launch. This is a great opportunity for anyone who missed the £59.95 deal at Amazon a few months back.
IGN
The Battle of Polytopia - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
The Battle of Polytopia is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based 4x strategy game. A demo for the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, featuring four tribes: Xin-Xi, Imperius, Bardur, and Oumaji. In The Battle of Polytopia,...
IGN
DualSense Edge: Preorder Info, Price, Release Date, and More
We now have an official release date for the new DualSense Edge, an elite wireless controller for PlayStation 5. It will release on January 26, and that means preorders are also set to go live very soon for the new gamepad (October 25 to be exact). But, where can I...
IGN
Resident Evil Showcase Goes Live on October 20, 2022 as Capcom Apologises for a Game Crashing Patch for RE Village Game
Capcom is all set to make waves in the industry with their upcoming Resident Evil Showcase. As announced on Twitter, players will be able to tune in to the Resident Evil Twitch channel on October 20, 2022 to watch the showcase live. It will take place at 3:00 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST. During this event, the players will learn more about Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake.
IGN
Splinter Cell Remake Director Leaves Ubisoft
The director of the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Remake has left Ubisoft after more than 11 years at the company. As reported by VGC, David Grivel announced on LinkedIn that he'd be moving on to a new adventure following more than a decade working on Ubisoft games including Assassin's Creed Unity, Far Cry 5, and most recently Splinter Cell Remake.
IGN
Netflix Rolling Out Profile Transfer Amid Account Sharing Crackdown
Netflix is making transferring your profile if you, ahem, want to do something wild like start your own subscription maybe?... easier. The streaming company announced that it will be testing out a Profile Transfer feature that lets people keep their personalized recommendations, viewing history, Lists, saved games, and other settings if they start their own membership.
Comments / 0