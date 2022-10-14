Bengals receiver Tee Higgins practices, status vs. Saints in question

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday, however coach Zac Taylor said the team will hold on announcing his playing status against the New Orleans Saints until later this weekend.

Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury during the Bengals’ 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He then missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’ll just take it day-to-day,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t tell you at this point if he’s going to be able to play in a game.”

Higgins, 23, has 20 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Like Higgins, left tackle Jonah Williams missed the week’s first two practices before returning for Friday’s session. Williams is being plagued by a knee injury, however Taylor said he was “encouraged” by what he saw from the 24-year-old during practice.

“I’ve been getting the swelling down, so it’s getting better,” Williams said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

–Field Level Media

