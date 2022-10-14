ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dugRn_0iZJblbL00

If you’re a college football fan, then you know the college football world will have their eyes on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game tomorrow at 3:30 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alabama goes to Rocky Top tomorrow ranked number three in the nation, and are a seven point favorite over the sixth ranked Volunteers.

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Bama in what feels like an eternity, with their last win over the Crimson Tide dating back to 2006.

It’s been so long that the University of Tennessee is having to teach their students about their traditions after beating Bama.

Although it’s been forever since the Vols have won, this year is their best shot to get the job done, considering they’ve looked really good this year, and they play the Tide at home, and Bama has played some pretty tight games this season against opponents they were supposed to stomp.

Needless to say, Volunteer fans are fired up, and it’s been awesome seeing the football rivalry slowly renew between the two schools.

However, there may be an argument going on that’s bigger than “who’s gonna win the game?”

And it’s all about Alabama’s 1983 hit, “Dixieland Delight.”

For those who aren’t familiar, the University of Alabama has always played “Dixieland Delight” in between the third and fourth quarter for as long as I can remember.

It’s one of the coolest traditions in all of college football.

However, according to the lyrics, the setting of the song is in Tennessee.

It literally says in the first line…

“Rolling down a backwoods, Tennessee byway”

The song was also written by Ronnie Rogers out of Nashville.

So, this has sparked a massive debate on Twitter between Alabama and Tennessee fans. Is “Dixieland Delight” about Alabama, or Tennessee?

Coming from a non-bias perspective, this is an easy answer. It’s about Tennessee, because the state is mentioned MULTIPLE times in the lyrics, regardless of the name of the band.

Of course, you also have your Alabama fans who are in denial of this, but Tennessee fans have been sure to remind them the cold hard truth:

And of course, we’ve gotta play the song:

The post Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Legend David Pollack Thinks Tennessee Should Be No. 1

ATHENS - After a crazy weekend of college football, it’s been “hot take city” across the country as far as who should be the No. 1 team in the country. According to the polls, and most college football “experts”, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in college football after dominating Vanderbilt 55-0 over the weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama

Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama

One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 20 hours ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

212K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy