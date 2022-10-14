Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee

If you’re a college football fan, then you know the college football world will have their eyes on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game tomorrow at 3:30 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alabama goes to Rocky Top tomorrow ranked number three in the nation, and are a seven point favorite over the sixth ranked Volunteers.

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Bama in what feels like an eternity, with their last win over the Crimson Tide dating back to 2006.

It’s been so long that the University of Tennessee is having to teach their students about their traditions after beating Bama.

Although it’s been forever since the Vols have won, this year is their best shot to get the job done, considering they’ve looked really good this year, and they play the Tide at home, and Bama has played some pretty tight games this season against opponents they were supposed to stomp.

Needless to say, Volunteer fans are fired up, and it’s been awesome seeing the football rivalry slowly renew between the two schools.

However, there may be an argument going on that’s bigger than “who’s gonna win the game?”

And it’s all about Alabama’s 1983 hit, “Dixieland Delight.”

For those who aren’t familiar, the University of Alabama has always played “Dixieland Delight” in between the third and fourth quarter for as long as I can remember.

It’s one of the coolest traditions in all of college football.

However, according to the lyrics, the setting of the song is in Tennessee.

It literally says in the first line…

“Rolling down a backwoods, Tennessee byway”

The song was also written by Ronnie Rogers out of Nashville.

So, this has sparked a massive debate on Twitter between Alabama and Tennessee fans. Is “Dixieland Delight” about Alabama, or Tennessee?

Coming from a non-bias perspective, this is an easy answer. It’s about Tennessee, because the state is mentioned MULTIPLE times in the lyrics, regardless of the name of the band.

Of course, you also have your Alabama fans who are in denial of this, but Tennessee fans have been sure to remind them the cold hard truth:

And of course, we’ve gotta play the song: