kmaland.com
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 21, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:EveryStep,...
kmaland.com
Howard Stoaks age 88 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ October 20, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Howard's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Howard passed away early Sunday morning. Condolences and memories...
kmaland.com
Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa
Pronunciation:"Wool In House" Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Family will greet friends and relatives at St. Timothy’s Hall from 10:00 a.m. until shortly before the service. Griswold Color Guard...
kmaland.com
Mary Jane DeLong, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Nancy Collins, 73, Shelby
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022.
kmaland.com
Robert Walter, 93, of Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2020. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at the Church, prior to service. Memorials:To the family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701...
kmaland.com
Christensen: Shen school activities revamp extends beyond sports
(Shenandoah) -- Athletics is just one part of a planned rejuvenation of the Shenandoah School District's activities. That's according to Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen. Last week, Christensen announced a concerted effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" the district's extracurricular programs, involving not only students but also parents, guardians and the community, in general. The announcement follows the suspension of Shenandoah High School's varsity football season earlier this month due to a lack of players. Since last Monday's school board meeting, Christensen tells KMA News the announcement garnered a great response from the public.
kmaland.com
Glenwood trail project receives Iowa DOT grant
(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
kmaland.com
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Roberta Sue Clark, 72, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools expecting uptick for 2022-23 enrollment
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are expecting an uptick in enrollment this year. School districts across the state had their certified enrollment counts taken earlier this month and were certified on Friday. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News his district is among those expecting an increase for the 2022-23 school year to the tune of over 20 students.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Devon Wood
(New Market) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Republican candidate in the Iowa House's 17th District, Devon Wood. Currently a New Market resident, Wood is a graduate of Shenandoah High School...
kmaland.com
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/17): Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison, CAM move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison and CAM are moving up while Tri-Center and LeMars are into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
kmaland.com
Phillip A. Beckman, 70, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Phillip Beckman Memorial Fund for Phillip's grandchildren. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
kmaland.com
Creston alum Downing named to Lombardi Award Watch List
(Ames) -- Creston graduate and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is among the regional college football players on the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented annually to "the student-athlete that best embodies the values and spirit of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi." Iowa State...
kmaland.com
David Maguire, 64, previously of Treynor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
kmaland.com
Atlantic XC ready to try hand at state qualifying meet
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic cross country program hopes to turn another productive season into a solid postseason when they embark on Wednesday's state qualifying meet. The Trojans come into the state qualifier after respectable showings at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The girls finished third in the team standings, while the boys collected a fifth-place finish.
