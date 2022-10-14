ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Man admits sexual assault of woman in queue for Queen’s lying in state

By Donna Ferguson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXOUX_0iZJZk9000
people queue in Victoria Tower Gardens to attend the Queen’s lying in state Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

A 20-year-old man has admitted sexually assaulting a young woman by exposing himself and pushing into her from behind as she waited in the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state.

Adeshina Adio, from south-east London, jumped into the River Thames to escape arrest after assaulting the woman at Victoria Tower Gardens as she waited in the queue to pay her respects to the late monarch. He was detained by officers when he came out of the water.

Adio, who has eight previous convictions for 29 offences, including recent sexual offences, also breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He targeted his victim on the evening of 14 September, the day that Westminster Hall first opened its doors to the public. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, noticed Adio because she had not previously seen him in the queue – despite having waited with the same people for hours, Southwark crown court heard on Friday.

She felt him “pushing into her” and then “could feel something touching her back”, the prosecutor, Alex Adowale, told the court. When she turned around, she saw he had exposed himself.

Despite being “very concerned”, she did not wish to alert Adio to the fact she realised what he was doing. She then saw him approaching another woman in the queue before exposing himself and pushing into that woman, the court heard, but “was not sure if the person had realised”.

The young woman and her sister then tried to form a barrier to prevent Adio reaching others in the queue and alerted the security staff, who called the police.

At this point, Adio was described as “trying to make off” – he threw his mobile phone into the Thames and jumped in himself “in an attempt to evade officers, before coming out a short while later”, Adowale said.

The court heard that Adio has “complex mental health issues” and had been diagnosed as having autistic spectrum disorder.

He initially denied any sexual assault, but then pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the young woman and to breaching his SHPO, which banned him from touching or exposing himself in a public place.

However, he denied the further count of sexually assaulting “an unknown woman”. These pleas were deemed to be “acceptable to the crown”.

At an earlier hearing, Adowale warned the court that Adio “poses a real threat to members of the public, namely women”.

District crown prosecutor Anita Arora said she hoped the successful prosecution of Adio would encourage others who have been affected by this type of assault to come forward. She described Adio’s behaviour as “disgusting”, adding: “He subjected the victim to a very public sexual assault.

“The incident was hugely distressing for the victim and her family, who were with her at the time, and she behaved with composure and courage.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Retired butcher who stabbed blind wife of 60 years to ‘quieten her down’ spared jail

A 90-year-old retired butcher who stabbed his blind and ailing wife to “quieten her down” has been spared jail.Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin, also 90, in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on 22 September last year.Afterwards, he called 999 and told the operator: "I don’t want to stop the bleeding. We want to die."While refusing to take direction over the phone, he urged emergency services to "hurry up", the Old Bailey was told.Turpin, who worked at Smithfield meat market in central London, was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative...
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
Daily Mail

'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'

A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
International Business Times

60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch

A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
International Business Times

Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft

A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Daily Mail

Murderer, 81, found guilty of killing his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago in Scotland's longest-running missing person case will appeal against his conviction

An 81-year-old man jailed for life for murdering his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago intends to appeal against his conviction. William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last week with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.
The Guardian

The Guardian

479K+
Followers
108K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy