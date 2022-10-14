ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, IL

Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
Man identified after single-vehicle Peoria County crash Saturday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of a single-vehicle crash in Peoria County early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim is Nathan W. Fall, 38, of South Third Avenue in Canton. Harwood says Fall was apparently traveling west on U.S. 24 when,...
Man dead after crash in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
‘Totes for Ta-ta’s’ brings in auction money for cancer awareness

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The goal of spreading awareness of an important cause was ‘in the bag’ Saturday in Pekin. ‘Totes for Ta-ta’s’ is an annual event organized by the group ‘Lymphoma is a Loser.’ This weekend’s event was held at the Pekin Moose Club, marking one of two such gatherings held annually. The local nonprofit was selling purses and handbags through a live auction to spread the word about cancer research, with money raised going to research and support for survivors and those currently fighting.
