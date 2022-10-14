PEKIN (25 News Now) - The goal of spreading awareness of an important cause was ‘in the bag’ Saturday in Pekin. ‘Totes for Ta-ta’s’ is an annual event organized by the group ‘Lymphoma is a Loser.’ This weekend’s event was held at the Pekin Moose Club, marking one of two such gatherings held annually. The local nonprofit was selling purses and handbags through a live auction to spread the word about cancer research, with money raised going to research and support for survivors and those currently fighting.

PEKIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO