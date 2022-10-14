Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
kut.org
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide it with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they'll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
dailytrib.com
Usage conditions for groundwater conservation district could change
Burnet County is well below the proposed budgeted levels on all of its aquifers and can handle additional wells, according to Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. The district’s board is expected to vote on the adoption of “desired future conditions” of seven local aquifers during its 1 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance
Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Save Austin Now endorses several city council candidates, shies away from Prop A
Austin's affordable housing bond will appear as City of Austin Proposition A on voters' ballots this November.
KXAN
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
valleyventana.org
Construction on Texas 46 begins
Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
dailytrib.com
Precinct 3 constable job filled
The Burnet County Commissioners Court appointed a new Precinct 3 constable during a special meeting Monday, Oct. 17. Scott Davis will finish out John “Chip” Leake’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024. He then plans to seek election. Leake submitted a letter of resignation on Sept....
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
dailytrib.com
PICAYUNE PEOPLE: Triathlete, competitive angler, and retired firefighter Mario Gonzales always in motion
It’s hard to pin down Mario Gonzales’ story in a simple sentence. He spent 30 years as a firefighter and decades competing in triathlons. He is a competitive bass fisherman, a former diesel mechanic, and a medical miracle. He’s also been married over 40 years to his high school sweetheart.
‘We’re going to have some issues’: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error
Thousands of Texas National Guard troops may have to pay for a mistake they didn’t make, which could cost them hundreds or thousands of dollars in federal taxes.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
