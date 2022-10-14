ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Explosive growth is reshaping the look-and-feel of unincorporated Comal County, and there’s little commissioners can do to control “unexpected surprises” like quarries and multi-acre gas stations. This 205-acre tract located at U.S. Route 281 and FM 306 is described on crexi.com as an excellent opportunity for single-family and/or commercial development.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Usage conditions for groundwater conservation district could change

Burnet County is well below the proposed budgeted levels on all of its aquifers and can handle additional wells, according to Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. The district’s board is expected to vote on the adoption of “desired future conditions” of seven local aquifers during its 1 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance

Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998

October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
VICTORIA, TX
valleyventana.org

Construction on Texas 46 begins

Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
SPRING BRANCH, TX
CBS Austin

Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority

AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Precinct 3 constable job filled

The Burnet County Commissioners Court appointed a new Precinct 3 constable during a special meeting Monday, Oct. 17. Scott Davis will finish out John “Chip” Leake’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024. He then plans to seek election. Leake submitted a letter of resignation on Sept....
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
