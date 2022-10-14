Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
West Warwick couple indicted for alleged firearms trafficking and ghost gun manufacturing
(WJAR) — A Statewide Grand Jury has indicted a West Warwick couple for allegedly trafficking firearms and manufacturing ghost guns. Russell Gravier, 41, and Christina Federici, 37, face multiple felony charges following an investigation from the state’s Urban Violent Crime Task Force. The two were arrested on July...
Turnto10.com
Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man sentenced to prison in robberies of 2 women
A New Bedford man who pushed two women and stole their purses was sentenced to state prison last week, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery over a person over the age of 60, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of attacking his mother in Middletown to appear in court
(WJAR) — A Canadian man accused of beating his mother in Middletown is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Houshang Azimi is charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60. Police say his mother suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. The attack allegedly took place...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield man accused of crashing into fence, car at Woonsocket Police Department
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Smithfield man is accused of driving drunk, and crashing through a metal fence and hitting a parked car at the Woonsocket Police Department early Sunday morning. "He totally dismantled the fence," said Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher. An officer on his way into the station shortly...
Turnto10.com
Man acquitted of murder in shooting death of his father in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 24-year-old man was found not guilty of murder Tuesday in the shooting death of his father in Woonsocket. A judge acquitted Alex Cote of first-degree murder and two gun counts in the killing of Adam Castonguay last year. The defendant testified that he shot...
Turnto10.com
Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people are in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
Turnto10.com
Somerset residents vote to add 1 school resource officer
(WJAR) — A new school resource officer will be added in Somerset public schools following a town vote Monday night. Residents in Somerset voted Monday at a special town meeting on whether the town should add more SROs in public schools. Leaders could still add up to two more...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man charged in 2012 rape to appear in court
(WJAR) — A New Bedford man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012 is due back in court on Monday. Dylan Ponte, 28, was released on bail in early September. He's facing several charges, including indecent assault and battery on a person over the age 14, and witness intimidation.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of threatening retail employees, shoplifting, and crashing into police cruiser
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — North Smithfield police arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly threatened employees at a CVS pharmacy, shoplifted at a Walmart store, and crashed into a cruiser while evading police. Raymond Cormier, 32, of North Attleborough, was charged with shoplifting less than $100 – second...
Turnto10.com
State police release identities in Mansfield double fatal crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police released the names of two people killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Saturday morning. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the 29.8 mile marker. Police said 32-year-old Crystal Blake of Dorchester and 27-year-old Roland...
Turnto10.com
McKee presses RIPTA board to resolve driver shortage on school bus routes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As NBC 10 has been reporting for weeks, RIPTA has been canceling its special service for Providence high school students. The transit agency blames a shortage of drivers. Gov. Dan McKee is also blaming RIPTA, calling the poor service this school year “unacceptable.”. The...
Turnto10.com
2 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Providence
(WJAR) — Two people were hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Providence on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 10 southbound near Route 6 west. Police tell NBC 10 that the motorcycle was carrying two people when it lost control and crashed. Both people were wearing helmets and were...
Turnto10.com
Raynham girl, 16, reported missing
Raynham police said Tuesday that they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Colleen Weaver was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday and that she’s believed to have left home about that time. “She was reported missing by a family...
Turnto10.com
Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
Turnto10.com
East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
Turnto10.com
Fire significantly damages Providence business
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a fire at a Providence business early Tuesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started at a business on Manton Avenue and spread to residential units in the back of the building. Firefighters responded to the call just...
Turnto10.com
Man's van stolen, along with tools he needs for work
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police are searching for two people after a van was stolen from the parking lot of a Lowe's store on Monday. Juan Carlos Morales said he was heading inside the Lowe's on Mineral Spring Avenue to buy paint, when he got districted by a text message and accidentally left his keys in the van.
Turnto10.com
Providence superintendent, governor consider alternatives to RIPTA
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Providence high school students who rely on RIPTA have been getting to school late due to last minute cancellations. Now some ask if it’s time to give up on RIPTA and pay a private bus service to get those students to school. Providence...
