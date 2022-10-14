ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
ksgf.com

Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
talkbusiness.net

New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith

A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
FORT SMITH, AR

