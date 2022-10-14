ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
WGN News

Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side

CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating

AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
CBS News

Man, woman hospitalized after midday shooting in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital around midday on Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood. The victims, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue around 12:44 p.m. when an suspect approached in a car and began firing shots in their direction, according to Chicago police.
WGN TV

Ex-prisoner who argued programs are key to staying free dies 63 days after release

CHICAGO — A former prisoner who argued that programs are vital to staying free has died after only being able to enjoy 63 days of freedom. Robert Merriweather, imprisoned on drug charges, was profiled last month on WGN Investigates. Merriweather said his health deteriorated while behind bars. When he was finally freed, prison staff gave him a train ticket to Chicago, where, despite his concerns, he says he was on his own without access to treatment or programs.
NBC Chicago

2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say

Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
fox32chicago.com

'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys

CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Police Officer Tied To Proud Boys Keeps Job But Suspended 4 Months After Lying To Investigators, Officials Say

LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.
wlip.com

Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
