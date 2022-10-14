Read full article on original website
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
'It's scary': Woman, 87, found beaten to death in wheelchair at senior home complex, officials say
The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair with injuries from an assault, officials said.
ABC7 Chicago
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack turns down plea deal from prosecutors
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Karol Chwiesiuk is the only Chicago police officer charged with storming Capitol Hill on January 6th. He has been widely seen in a wide-eyed FBI screen shot that was snapped January 6th inside the U.S. Capitol. The government says Chwiesiuk was with the mob that plowed inside...
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
'I was panicking': Video shows Arlington Heights police officer save boy from choking
"I was panicking. And my husband saw it all happening in slow motion," said Christine Connolly, Colin's mother.
22-year-old accused of carjacking a pregnant woman at gunpoint gets 40-year sentence
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a 22-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for carjacking a pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint in Downers Grove. The incident happened in 2019.
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store owner killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store owner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. Police said the robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He...
CBS News
Man, woman hospitalized after midday shooting in Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital around midday on Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood. The victims, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue around 12:44 p.m. when an suspect approached in a car and began firing shots in their direction, according to Chicago police.
Ex-prisoner who argued programs are key to staying free dies 63 days after release
CHICAGO — A former prisoner who argued that programs are vital to staying free has died after only being able to enjoy 63 days of freedom. Robert Merriweather, imprisoned on drug charges, was profiled last month on WGN Investigates. Merriweather said his health deteriorated while behind bars. When he was finally freed, prison staff gave him a train ticket to Chicago, where, despite his concerns, he says he was on his own without access to treatment or programs.
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say
Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
fox32chicago.com
'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys
CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Police Officer Tied To Proud Boys Keeps Job But Suspended 4 Months After Lying To Investigators, Officials Say
LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.
wlip.com
Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
ABC7 Chicago
Alderman Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
Aurora police investigating homicide after man found dead in East Side apartment
When police arrived, the man was suffering from fatal injuries, police said.
Missing woman Jacqueline Mainor last seen in Matteson, police say
Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger.
nypressnews.com
Police seek suspects who robbed 2 people in separate incidents in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents in Lakeview about two armed robberies that happened early Sunday morning. The first robbery happened in the 3500 block of North Clark Street around 1:10 a.m. Police said a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two unidentified men forced him...
