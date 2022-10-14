ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

WSAZ

Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Three local counties bring water system to area in need

Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District.  Raleigh […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County DUI checkpoint announced

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police announced a DUI checkpoint will be set up on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be stationed along Route 19. It will be .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road. The checkpoint will operate from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County resident honored for recycling efforts

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia honors Lucie Refsland as a Recycling Champion for her dedication to recycling. Refsland, of Lewisburg, has been recycling for decades and is a Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority board member. Refsland volunteers at Greenbrier Recycling Center and hosts a...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
OAK HILL, WV
WDTV

Oldest Mercer County resident celebrates 102nd birthday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dolores “Dody” Pritchett celebrated her 102nd birthday at her home at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield. Mrs. Pritchett was suprised by all the attention she was getting. She says she isn’t anything special, but we all think she is. her advice for a long life is pretty simple.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Councilman responds to Chili Night gunfire incident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley councilman publicly responded to an incident of gunfire at a popular street festival on October 8, 2022. According to Raleigh County Magistrate Court documents, eleven shots were fired at the corner of South Heber and Earwood streets around 8:10 p.m. during Chili Night, one of the region’s most successful street […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

BASE jumpers ‘super stoked’ for return of Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — When the first of dozens of BASE jumpers leave the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County Saturday for the 876-foot drop to the New River below it will be an historic event. It’s been two years since an in-person Bridge Day because of the pandemic...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Fayette County man cited for firearm at airport

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County, W.Va., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag on Monday, October 17. The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets including one in the chamber. An additional gun magazine loaded with eight more bullets was also packed with the gun.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest

COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
BOONE COUNTY, WV

