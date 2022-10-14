Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
Three local counties bring water system to area in need
Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District. Raleigh […]
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic, Bridge Day officially underway
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in two years, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is officially getting started. The New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic at 7 AM this morning and will not reopen until 5 PM. Vendors arrived to set up at 5:30...
WVNT-TV
Raleigh County DUI checkpoint announced
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police announced a DUI checkpoint will be set up on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be stationed along Route 19. It will be .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road. The checkpoint will operate from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM.
woay.com
Greenbrier County resident honored for recycling efforts
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia honors Lucie Refsland as a Recycling Champion for her dedication to recycling. Refsland, of Lewisburg, has been recycling for decades and is a Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority board member. Refsland volunteers at Greenbrier Recycling Center and hosts a...
Finance website says to buy property in this West Virginia ski town
Looking to invest in ski tourism? West Virginia is a good place to start.
lootpress.com
Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
WDTV
Oldest Mercer County resident celebrates 102nd birthday
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dolores “Dody” Pritchett celebrated her 102nd birthday at her home at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield. Mrs. Pritchett was suprised by all the attention she was getting. She says she isn’t anything special, but we all think she is. her advice for a long life is pretty simple.
Beckley Councilman responds to Chili Night gunfire incident
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley councilman publicly responded to an incident of gunfire at a popular street festival on October 8, 2022. According to Raleigh County Magistrate Court documents, eleven shots were fired at the corner of South Heber and Earwood streets around 8:10 p.m. during Chili Night, one of the region’s most successful street […]
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
Metro News
BASE jumpers ‘super stoked’ for return of Bridge Day
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — When the first of dozens of BASE jumpers leave the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County Saturday for the 876-foot drop to the New River below it will be an historic event. It’s been two years since an in-person Bridge Day because of the pandemic...
lootpress.com
Fayette County man cited for firearm at airport
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County, W.Va., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag on Monday, October 17. The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets including one in the chamber. An additional gun magazine loaded with eight more bullets was also packed with the gun.
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
