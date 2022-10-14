Read full article on original website
Nebraska vs Purdue: Gameday Grades
Aside from the really bad AOC Interception, he was fantastic. He completed 35 of 54 for 391 yards and four touchdowns. But, lets not hide the star player of this game, Devin Mockobee had 30 carries for 178 yards and touchdown. He ran hard, mad and fast. He is HIM!
Coach Speaks - Wisconsin Week
With a new week comes a new press conference from Jeff Brohm. This time we are looking back at the victory over Nebraska and looking ahead to the game at Wisconsin where Purdue will try to exercise the demon of all demons. Purdue has had terrible results against Wisconsin for roughly 20 or so years. It’s been bad. There have been some close games but overall Purdue playing Wisconsin just feels like a guaranteed loss. Can Brohm and company change that this week? Let’s take a look at what the Boilermaker head man had to say.
Should Purdue Football be Ranked?
After Purdue defeated Nebraska in dramatic fashion, as Purdue football seems to do week by week these days, one of the first questions was if they would be ranked the next day when the AP Top 25 came out on Sunday. Unfortunately, they just failed to break the barrier and wound up as 26th overall. I take a look at a blind resume comparison to show that either the rankings in general are wrong or Purdue should be ranked. Casey asks the question, why not both?
21 Days to Purdue Basketball: Matt Frost
Matt Frost - Sr. Columbus, IN (Columbus East HS) Since Purdue has an extra scholarship this season even with David Jenkins transferring in there is a very good chance it will go to Frost. Coach Painter has often rewarded his walk-on upperclassmen with a scholarship if one is free, so Frost is the likely beneficiary of Jaden Ivey leaving for the NBA and Thompson transferring to FGCU. That opened up two slots, one for Jenkins and one likely for him.
Devin Mockobee Earns B1G Freshman of the Week
In what was undoubtedly Devin Mockobee’s best game of his Purdue career he earned the attention of not just Purdue and Nebraska fans, but he got the attention of the home office as well. It was announced today that Mockobee was named the B1G Freshman of the week. This is his first such award.
Purdue (5-2, 3-1) at Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) Game Center
Can Purdue finally do it? Can the Boilers finally beat Wisconsin? That is something that has not happened since 2003. The current 15 game losing streak to the Badgers is the longest losing streak to any single opponent in school history. When you consider that Purdue has regularly played Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame for over a century that is astonishing.
Purdue Football: Gameplan - Get Chuck 1 on 1, Profit.
Welp, the game on Saturday was more exciting than anticipated. It appears Purdue football is in league with cardiologists across the nation. Their refusal to do things the easy way has negatively affected my blood pressure, and I know I’m not alone. At the same time, I’ll take any win, and a Big 10 division road win is doubly important.
The Whistlestop Tour: Week 7 of Big Ten Football
It is hard to believe that Purdue is 3-0 in the month of October this year. October is usually when Purdue seasons fall apart. Now Purdue has won four in a row overall, matching its longest win streak ever under Jeff Brohm. A win this week clinches a perfect month, keeps Purdue alive in the Big Ten West race, gives Purdue a five game win streak for the first time in 15 years, and it would end a 15 game losing streak against Wisconsin.
Purdue Unranked, But Receives Votes in Preseason Basketball AP Poll
After starting last season in the top 10 and reaching No. 1 for one week there was bound to be a drop off for Purdue in the preseason college basketball polls. Most people still see us as a solid NCAA Tournament team, but for only the second time since the start of the 2015-16 season Purdue is not in the Preseason top 25. It started the 2020-21 season outside the top 25, but finished in the top 25, at least.
Purdue 43, Nebraska 37: In Tweets
Before beginning this I want to make sure Trey Palmer is safely back in Lincoln. That man was a menace last night with 297 yards from scrimmage. He was a terror for us to contain all night long and we’re lucky he didn’t get the ball back one more time thanks to Aidan O’Vick’s fourth down scramble for the game clinching first down.
New Kenpom is out
Purdue is third (#25 overall) in the B1G behind IU (#12) and Iowa (#23), and just ahead of Michigan (#26). MSU, aO$U and Illinois bunched tightly #31 to #33. They rank Marquette (#76), WVU (#73) and FSU (#65) really low IMO. They rank Purdue offense #12 and defense #58. A...
22 Days to Purdue Basketball: Chase Martin
We are in the walk-on portion of the roster and there is a sure fire way to earn a roster spot at Purdue as a walk-on: be the son of a legend. Cuonzo Martin is a beloved figure in the history of Purdue basketball, and his son Chase is now on the roster doing his thing as a walk-on. This is year three for Chase, as he appeared in two games (Oakland and Penn State) during the weird COVID season. Last season he was another human victory cigar, playing in eight games. He got the first two (and so far only) points of his career in the 97-40 early season win over Omaha. In total for his career he has 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist in 22 minutes of action. He was also a member of the All-Academic team in the Big Ten as a mechanical engineering major.
