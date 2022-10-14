Read full article on original website
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
Philadelphia Phillies draw first blood in NLCS clash with the San Diego Padres as solo home runs from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber seals 2-0 win
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to cheer for in the city's first NL Championship Series appearance since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in...
