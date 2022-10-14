Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Montana Hiker Rescued After Being Trapped by Refrigerator-Sized Boulder
Authorities recently revealed crews rescued a Montana hiker after he found himself pinned by a refrigerator-sized boulder. The horrifying hiking event took place near Washington’s Lake Viviane. According to reports, the hiker’s partner called first responders to report that the 28-year-old was trapped under the large boulder. He was...
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Arizona Man Last Seen in Prescott National Forest Goes Missing, Search Underway
A search is underway for Jeff Stambaugh, a missing hiker from Tuscon, Arizona, who was last seen in Prescott National Forest. According to reports, Stambaugh has been missing since Sept. 30 after he never returned from a camping excursion at Prescott National Forest’s Granite Mountain. “Stambaugh made reservations at...
Smithonian
Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park
Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
Tourists Risk Getting Attacked by Big Black Bear at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO
Tourists at Yellowstone National Park risked getting mauled by a black bear after a large group of them blocked the road and crowded near the animal. The video below depicts a bear walking across a two-lane road in the park. The traffic is backed because of the amount of tourists who left the cars to get a closer look at the bear.
Top 10 Things to Know About Badlands National Park: PHOTOS
South Dakota’s Badlands National Park has one of the most complicated and fascinating legacies of any American landmark. In this 244,000 acre stretch of geological insanity, humans and wildlife alike have struggled to etch out an existence for eons. The rich fossil record is not only a strong indicator of this, but a big draw for visitors, too.
Don't call it the circus: Mountain unicycling is serious business in Colorado
You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says Walter Williams. “And the kid will...
a-z-animals.com
A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More
A Guide to the Blackfeet Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Blood, also known as the Kainah (sometimes spelled Kainai or Akainiwa), and the Siksika, or Blackfoot proper, are the three bands that make up the Blackfoot tribe, commonly referred to as Blackfeet. All three ethnic groups formerly inhabited the territories that are now the Canadian province of Alberta and the American state of Montana. There is still a large population of Native Americans living on reserves in Montana and Alberta, Canada. In Canada, the preferred spelling is Piegan, however, Peigan is also used (often referred to as the Northern Blackfoot).
cohaitungchi.com
10+ JAW-DROPPING Hikes at the Oregon Coast
I spent most of my childhood summers hiking at the Oregon Coast. Over the course of 20+ blissful years, I’ve had the opportunity to explore some of the best hikes at the Oregon Coast and today I’m finally spilling the beans!. You are reading: Hikes oregon coast |...
wanderwisdom.com
The Painted Desert in Arizona (See Stunning Photos and Videos)
Arizona is a fabulous state filled with beauty and natural wonders. Amazing canyons (Grand!), mountains, and desert scenery await visitors. This author has been fortunate enough to have traveled roads in the Arizona desert several times. At times it was with family members, and another time with a good friend from Germany.
Make Camp Hale a national monument
The Camp Hale-Continental Divide is the proposed site of a national monument encompassing the historic site of Camp Hale and the area surrounding Colorado’s Continental Divide. As a former military base, the Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained at Camp Hale during World War II. After training at 9,200 feet, the soldiers of the 10th Division […] The post Make Camp Hale a national monument appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Capitol Reef National Park Must-Sees, From Cathedral District to the Waterpocket Fold
There isn’t one national park within Utah that’s not worth visiting, but among the five parks, Capitol Reef has the most unique collection of landscapes and ecosystems that somehow coexist and create a center for recreation and rediscovery. Capitol Reef National Park’s main attractions and trails are split...
Comments / 0